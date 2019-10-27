Tom Brady Rumors: LA Chargers Linked If Patriots QB Looks for New Team in 2020

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly among the teams that could be on Tom Brady's radar if he chooses to move on from the New England Patriots after this season.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Brady could eye Los Angeles in the event this is his last season in New England. He will be a free agent after the 2019 season and has language in his contract that prevents the Patriots from using the franchise tag.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the working relationship between Brady, owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick could swing the odds in the Patriots' favor. A source told Schefter to "never underestimate" Kraft and noted there are no issues with Brady and Belichick.

"I can tell you this: The working relationship with Tom and Bill (Belichick) right now is terrific," the source said.

The Schefter report noted that Brady's decision could go "in any which way."

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.