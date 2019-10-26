Yankees' Aroldis Chapman, Brewers' Josh Hader Named 2019 Relievers of the Year

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Aroldis Chapman of the New York Yankees and Josh Hader of the Milwaukee Brewers have respectively been named the 2019 American League and National League Relievers of the Year.

Major League Baseball announced the awards for the All-Star closers Saturday:

Chapman and Hader have been two of the most dominant relievers in MLB throughout their respective careers.

Having just finished his 10th season, Chapman continues to be a nightmare for opposing hitters. The Cuban star posted a 2.21 ERA, his lowest since 2016, and had his third-highest single-season save total (37) to help the Yankees win the AL East for the first time since 2012.

In his first season as Milwaukee's designated closer, Hader set career highs with 37 saves and 16.4 strikeouts per nine innings. His 138 strikeouts were 16 more than any other reliever, and his 47.8 strikeout percentage led MLB.

The Brewers and Yankees ranked among the top seven MLB teams in innings pitched by their relievers. Hader and Chapman had to dominate for their clubs to be successful in 2019. They lived up to their potential and were rewarded as the best relief pitcher in their respective league as a result.