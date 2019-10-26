Bayern Munich Dismiss Thomas Muller January Transfer Amid Exit Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have shut down the latest round of speculation involving forward Thomas Muller, making it clear there are no plans to let anyone leave in January.

In response to a question about a possible Muller exit, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told Sky Sports (h/t Goal) the makeup of the squad and injury concerns won't allow for departures: "We have two long-term injuries, and you're trying to convince us that we're giving someone up. This is a novel you write all the time. We are not thinking about the players we should give up but looking to bring the team back to running again and playing stable football."

The comments came after this report from SportBild's Christian Falk, regarding Manchester United's interest in Muller:

Speculation has been rampant since Muller suggested he could leave the club if his playing time didn't increase earlier this month. But chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told Welt am Sonntag (h/t Goal's Michael Plant) a January switch is not likely.

Since he made the complaint, the 30-year-old has seen an increase in minutes. He started Saturday's 2-1 win over Union Berlin, as well as the midweek win over Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League.

Muller has spent his entire professional career in Bavaria, winning an incredible eight Bundesliga titles and the 2012-13 Champions League. He's fast closing in on 500 career appearances for the club and has scored over 180 goals.

His rare playing style as a loose forward, darting in and out of space in the attacking third, makes him a tricky player to fit into a system. Manager Niko Kovac hasn't fully figured it out yet, often opting for a more conventional attacking midfielder in loanee Philippe Coutinho instead.

Earlier this month, Kovac suggested Muller would not regain his spot in the team, per Raphael Honigstein:

The manager appears to have changed his mind since then, however, and found a way to fit both Muller and Coutinho into his team against Union.

Should Muller leave, the Manchester Evening News believes a switch to Old Trafford would make sense:

United lack veteran leadership in the attacking third following the sales of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan. The likes of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial are all talents for the future who could benefit greatly from Muller's guidance.