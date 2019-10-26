Cody Rhodes Reveals Ex-Olympian Boxer Anthony Ogogo Signed with AEW

Mark Robinson/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes announced Saturday that AEW signed former Olympic boxer Anthony Ogogo.

According to WrestlingInc.com's Joshua Gagnon, Rhodes made the announcement at the Southside Wrestling's ninth anniversary show in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England.

The 30-year-old Ogogo is a native of England who won a bronze medal in the middleweight division at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London before going on to post a professional boxing record of 11-1.

During the Southside show on Saturday, Ogogo got into a war of words with AEW star MJF. After MJF dared Ogogo to punch him, the boxer laid him out and said he would be seeing him on Wednesday nights:

AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday on TNT. When Ogogo debuts, he will bring a certain degree of legitimacy to the table because of his successful background in combat sports.

In an interview with Mark Armstrong of the Eastern Daily Press in June, Ogogo discussed his desire to get involved with professional wrestling:

"I'm seriously considering becoming a professional wrestler, I may join one of the big companies and do some wrestling because it has always been something I've enjoyed. At first it was a bit of a guilty pleasure because most kids get to an age where it's all glitz and glam and the wrestling, if you're a kid, is exciting as you don't know it's scripted. It's an amazing show and as a kid I fell in love with it. As I grew older, I thought I would grow out of it but I never have—and if anything it's the opposite, I love it even more.

"I think for me it would tick so many boxes. I have been a massive fan of it my entire life, I'm physically—other than my eyes—in the prime of my life. I want to utilize all the years of hard work, all the time in the gym, I'm very fit, very athletic and I think I'm going to give it a go so watch this space."

Ogogo success as a medal-winning Olympian while the Games were taking place in his home country could make him a draw for British wrestling fans and assist AEW's effort to permeate the market.

AEW already has some British stars, such as Kip Sabian and Bea Priestley, under contract, and Ogogo gives the company even more international appeal.

Also, with former WWE Superstar and current Bellator MMA fighter Jake Hager under contract, an Ogogo vs. Hager program could help get some additional eyes on the product in the future.

