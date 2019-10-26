Premier League Winners and Losers After Saturday's Updated Week 10 EPL Table

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Manchester City and Chelsea lit up the scoreboard during Saturday's Premier League action, scoring seven combined goals in wins over Aston Villa and Burnley, respectively.

Christian Pulisic was the big man for the Blues, bagging a hat-trick, while Raheem Sterling scored his seventh goal of the season for the Citizens.

Elsewhere, Everton's nightmare season continued on the South Coast, with a 3-2 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Here are the results from Saturday's action:

Manchester City 3-0 Aston Villa

Brighton & Hove 3-2 Everton

Watford 0-0 Bournemouth

West Ham 1-1 Sheffield United

Burnley 2-4 Chelsea

The current Premier League standings (Rank, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1. Liverpool 9, +14, 25

2. Manchester City 10, +23, 22

3. Leicester 10, +17, 20

4. Chelsea 10, +7, 20

5. Arsenal 9, +1, 15

6. Crystal Palace 9, -2, 14

7. Sheffield United 10, +1, 13

8. Bournemouth 10, 0, 13

9. West Ham 10, -2, 13

10. Tottenham 9, +2, 12

11. Burnley 10, -1, 12

12. Brighton 10, -2, 12

13. Wolverhampton Wanderers 9, 0, 11

14. Aston Villa 10, -1, 11

15. Manchester United 9, +1, 10

16. Everton 10, -6, 10

17. Newcastle United 9, -9, 8

18. Southampton 10, -16, 8

19. Norwich 9, -11, 7

20. Watford 10, -16, 5

Here are the key winners and losers from Saturday's matches.

Winner: Christian Pulisic

Pulisic hadn't started a Premier League contest since August, but after a promising cameo showing in the win over Ajax in the UEFA Champions League, manager Frank Lampard rewarded his young American star with a spot in his team on Saturday.

The former Borussia Dortmund man couldn't have done much more with his opportunity. His first goal after 21 minutes, in which he held off three defenders, was a sign of things to come:

He scored twice more with his right foot and head to complete a flawless hat-trick. As far as breakout performances go, things don't get much better.

Any talk of being a transfer flop seemed like a distant memory, per Bleacher Report's Dean Jones:

The Blues have been all about their youth movement this season, and it would appear their latest young starlet has finally arrived.

Loser: Pedro

Pulisic's breakout performance will have consequences elsewhere, however. Chelsea's prime objective this season is developing their core talents, and the 21-year-old will undoubtedly see an increase in playing time in the coming weeks. Those minutes have to come from somewhere.

Callum Hudson-Odoi won't have to worry about his playing time too much. He too is a youngster with seemingly limitless potential, and the Blues signed him to a new lucrative contract in September.

Willian got on the board against Burnley himself and is one of the most valued veterans in the team, even though he's only 31. His versatility adds to his value, and he'll likely continue to see plenty of minutes.

That leaves Pedro as the odd man out. He's the oldest of the trio, at 32, and doesn't seem to fit Chelsea's future. His role is already limited, and he could well become little more than a backup in the coming weeks.

Winner: Eric Garcia

Fernandinho has been playing heavy minutes for City as a centre-back, even though his preferred position is in midfield. Manager Pep Guardiola trusts him, which is why he's been reluctant to take the Brazilian out of his starting XI.

A red card on Saturday means he'll have no choice, however:

Sports writer Ben Crellin pointed out a rule change designed to ensure players serve out their suspension in the correct competition only governs yellow cards. As a result, Fernandinho will be suspended for the Carabao Cup match against Southampton:

That opens the door for one of City's biggest talents to finally get his chance. Garcia has been patiently waiting for his opportunity and may get the nod alongside Nicolas Otamendi in a low-priority match in midweek. Even if he doesn't get the start, there should be plenty of playing time off the bench for the 18-year-old.

Loser: Everton

After 10 matches, Everton sit just two points ahead of the relegation zone, with 19th-placed Norwich City still to feature against Manchester United on Sunday.

The Toffees' season has been an unmitigated disaster. The top summer acquisitions have yet to contribute. The European ambitions are gone. Marco Silva is on the hot seat, and the schedule is not going to get any easier.

Between now and January 2, Everton will face the likes of Tottenham, Leicester, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City. There is at least a reasonable chance Silva will not be in charge for several of those contests if the Toffees' continue their horrendous form.