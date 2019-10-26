La Liga Results 2019: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 10 Matches

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid defeated Athletic Bilbao 2-0 on Saturday in La Liga at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, sending Diego Simeone's side up to second.

Real Valladolid continued their improving form with a 2-0 victory against Eibar.

Leganes collected a 1-0 win over Mallorca on the outskirts of the capital city, helping the team climb off the bottom of the table after Martin Braithwaite's goal.

Saturday's Results

Leganes 1-0 Mallorca

Valladolid 2-0 Eibar

Atletico 2-0 Athletic Club

La Liga Table (Played, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 9, 19 (+13)

2. Atletico Madrid: 10, 19 (+5)

3. Real Madrid: 9, 18 (+7)

4. Villarreal: 10, 17 (+10)

5. Granada: 9, 17 (+6)

6. Real Sociedad: 9, 16 (+6)

7. Sevilla: 9, 16 (0)

8. Real Valladolid: 10, 14 (+1)

9. Getafe: 9, 13 (+2)

10. Athletic Bilbao: 10, 13 (+1)

11. Valencia: 9, 13 (0)

12. Levante: 9, 11 (-1)

13. Osasuna: 9, 11 (-1)

14. Alaves: 10, 11 (-5)

15. Mallorca: 10, 10 (-6)

16. Eibar: 10, 9 (-5)

17. Celta Vigo: 9, 9 (-6)

18. Real Betis: 9, 9 (-7)

19. Leganes: 10, 5 (-9)

20. Espanyol: 9, 5 (-11)

Saturday Recap

Atletico claimed second and have drawn level on points with leaders Barcelona after their win over Athletic Club.

In a match of few good chances, it was the visitors who impressed in midfield and attack, retaining possession against Diego Simeone's men.

Atleti goalkeeper Jan Oblak was forced to make a remarkable save from Inigo Martinez in the opening moments of the game to keep the score level.

The hosts chipped away at the Lions and grabbed an opener through Saul's emphatic finish after 28 minutes.

Athletic Club struggled to create chances, despite their ball retention, and Simeone's side were happy to take a lead into half-time.

Alvaro Morata almost doubled the lead 10 minutes into the second half when the striker connected with Koke's cross. However, the former Chelsea player watched his effort fall the wrong side of the crossbar.

Morata made up for his miss after 64 minutes, making it 2-0 as he latched on to Angel Correa's assist from close range.

Iker Muniain went close for the Basque team as the second half progressed, but Athletic Club lacked the firepower to trouble Simeone's defence.

Valladolid continue to climb the division after collecting their third win of the season and are now up to eighth.

Eibar gave a strong account of themselves and will feel against the balance of play they should have earned a share of the points.

However, the visitors missed the target from good positions on several occasions, letting the hosts off the hook.

Sergi Guardiola gave Blanquivioletas a precious 10th-minute lead, and young defender Mohammed Salisu came up with a surprise second six minutes before the interval.

Eibar are improving as a unit, but their lack of finishing was a problem in the second half. This could haunt their season if they cannot solve the problem in the weeks ahead.