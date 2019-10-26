La Liga Results 2019: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 10 Matches

Madrid, SPAIN - OCTOBER 26: Alvaro Morata of Club Atletico de Madrid battle for the ball with Yuri Athletic Club during the Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Athletic Club at Wanda Metropolitano on October 26, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Atletico Madrid defeated Athletic Bilbao 2-0 on Saturday in La Liga at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, sending Diego Simeone's side up to second.

Real Valladolid continued their improving form with a 2-0 victory against Eibar.

Leganes collected a 1-0 win over Mallorca on the outskirts of the capital city, helping the team climb off the bottom of the table after Martin Braithwaite's goal.

                                         

Saturday's Results

Leganes 1-0 Mallorca

Valladolid 2-0 Eibar

Atletico 2-0 Athletic Club

                                                                     

La Liga Table (Played, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona: 9, 19 (+13)

2. Atletico Madrid: 10, 19 (+5)

3. Real Madrid: 9, 18 (+7)

4. Villarreal: 10, 17 (+10) 

5. Granada: 9, 17 (+6)

6. Real Sociedad: 9, 16 (+6)

7. Sevilla: 9, 16 (0)

8. Real Valladolid: 10, 14 (+1)

9. Getafe: 9, 13 (+2)

10. Athletic Bilbao: 10, 13 (+1)

11. Valencia: 9, 13 (0)

12. Levante: 9, 11 (-1)

13. Osasuna: 9, 11 (-1)

14. Alaves: 10, 11 (-5)

15. Mallorca: 10, 10 (-6)

16. Eibar: 10, 9 (-5)

17. Celta Vigo: 9, 9 (-6)

18. Real Betis: 9, 9 (-7)

19. Leganes: 10, 5 (-9)

20. Espanyol: 9, 5 (-11)

Saturday Recap

Atletico Madrid's Argentinian coach Diego Simeone congratulates Atletico Madrid's Spanish forward Alvaro Morata as he leaves the pitch during the Spanish league football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Athletic Club Bilbao at the Wanda Metropoli
Atletico claimed second and have drawn level on points with leaders Barcelona after their win over Athletic Club.

In a match of few good chances, it was the visitors who impressed in midfield and attack, retaining possession against Diego Simeone's men.

Atleti goalkeeper Jan Oblak was forced to make a remarkable save from Inigo Martinez in the opening moments of the game to keep the score level.

The hosts chipped away at the Lions and grabbed an opener through Saul's emphatic finish after 28 minutes.

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 26: Members of the Atletico de Madrid team celebrate their second goal during the La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Athletic Club at Wanda Metropolitano on October 26, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Ge
Athletic Club struggled to create chances, despite their ball retention, and Simeone's side were happy to take a lead into half-time.

Alvaro Morata almost doubled the lead 10 minutes into the second half when the striker connected with Koke's cross. However, the former Chelsea player watched his effort fall the wrong side of the crossbar.

Morata made up for his miss after 64 minutes, making it 2-0 as he latched on to Angel Correa's assist from close range.

Iker Muniain went close for the Basque team as the second half progressed, but Athletic Club lacked the firepower to trouble Simeone's defence.

EIBAR, SPAIN - MARCH 17: Daniele Verde of Real Valladolid CF celebrates after scoring during the La Liga match between SD Eibar and Real Valladolid CF at Ipurua Municipal Stadium on March 17, 2019 in Eibar, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty
Valladolid continue to climb the division after collecting their third win of the season and are now up to eighth.

Eibar gave a strong account of themselves and will feel against the balance of play they should have earned a share of the points.

However, the visitors missed the target from good positions on several occasions, letting the hosts off the hook.

Sergi Guardiola gave Blanquivioletas a precious 10th-minute lead, and young defender Mohammed Salisu came up with a surprise second six minutes before the interval.

Eibar are improving as a unit, but their lack of finishing was a problem in the second half. This could haunt their season if they cannot solve the problem in the weeks ahead.

