Premier League Table Week 10: Saturday's 2019 EPL Top Scorers and Results

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Manchester City comfortably defeated Aston Villa 3-0 on Saturday in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium.

Raheem Sterling scored his seventh league goal of the season, with City turning on the style in the second half to cut Liverpool's lead at the top of the table to three points ahead of their game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday at Anfield.

Brighton & Hove Albion beat Everton 3-2 in a result that sees the pressure on Toffees boss Marco Silva continue following a disappointing start to the season. An own goal by Lucas Digne in stoppage time gave the Seagulls a dramatic win.

Elsewhere, West Ham United drew 1-1 against Sheffield United, while Watford and Bournemouth played out a goalless draw.

Chelsea visit Burnley in Saturday's evening match.

Saturday's Results

Manchester City 3-0 Aston Villa

Brighton 3-2 Everton

Watford 0-0 Bournemouth



West Ham United 1-1 Sheffield United

Burnley vs. Chelsea: 5:30 p.m. BST, 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday's Fixtures

Newcastle United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 2:00 p.m. GMT/10:30 a.m. ET

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace: 4:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur: 4:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m ET

Norwich City vs. Manchester United: 4:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

Premier League Table (Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Liverpool 9, 14, 25

2. Manchester City 10, 23, 22

3. Leicester City 10, 17, 20

4. Chelsea 9, 5, 17

5. Arsenal 9, 1, 15

6. Crystal Palace 9, -2, 14

7. Sheffield United 10, 1, 13

8. Bournemouth 10, 0, 13

9. West Ham 10, -2, 13

10. Spurs 9, 2, 12

11. Burnley 9, 1, 12

12. Brighton 10, -2, 12

13. Wolves 9, 0, 11

14. Aston Villa 10, -1, 11

15. Manchester United 9, 1, 10

16. Everton 10, -6, 10

17. Newcastle 9, -9, 8

18. Southampton 10, -16, 8

19. Norwich 9, -11, 7

20. Watford 10, -16, 5

Visit the Premier League website to see the full table.

Top Scorers

1. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 9

2. Tammy Abraham, Chelsea: 8

= Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 8

4. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 7

= Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 7

6. Teemu Pukki, Norwich City: 6

7. Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 5

= Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 5

= Callum Wilson, Bournemouth: 5

Via the official Premier League website.

Saturday Recap

The champions were goalless at half-time, with Villa forcing the hosts onto the back foot with quick counter-attacks, but Pep Guardiola's men moved through the gears after the interval.

It took less than a minute of the second half before Raheem Sterling slotted home after meeting Gabriel Jesus' header.

The opener allowed City to play with increased freedom, and the second followed when Kevin De Bruyne's curling 65th-minute free-kick appeared to beat everyone in the box to hit the bottom corner of the net.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

A lengthy check by the video assistant referee (VAR) didn't overturn the goal after David Silva attempted to help the ball on its way, but the effort was awarded to the Spain international after the match, meaning the strike should have been ruled out for offside.

Ilkay Gundogan put the result beyond doubt five minutes later, with the German reacting fastest in the box to steer the ball past Tom Heaton.

The news was not all good for City, though. Fernandinho will miss Tuesday's EFL Cup round of 16 tie with Southampton after he was given his marching orders with three minutes to play for a second bookable offence after bringing down Keinan Davis.

Sterling tweeted about his delight after the match:

Everton were left heartbroken after it appeared they had three points in the bag on the south coast.

Pascal Gross gave the hosts a 15th-minute lead, but it took the Toffees just five minutes to equalise through Adam Webster's own goal.

The game remained level until 16 minutes from full-time when Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored to give the visitors the taste of a potential away win.

However, the result was flipped on its head after Brighton scored twice in the closing stages. VAR awarded a penalty after Michael Keane fouled Aaron Connolly in the 80th minute, and Neal Maupay calmly made it 2-2 from the spot.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Everton were under extreme pressure heading into the final minute and buckled during the fourth minute of stoppage time, with Digne turning the ball into his own net after a swift counter-attack.

West Ham dominated the ball in east London and will feel they should have taken maximum points against Sheffield United.

Robert Snodgrass gave the Hammers the lead a minute before the interval, but the Blades continued to fight in the second half.

Substitute Lys Mousset rewarded manager Chris Wilder for bringing him on in the 63rd minute, scoring six minutes later to level the contest.