Lionel Messi Wouldn't Trade His Accomplishments for Argentina to Win World Cup

JOE KLAMAR/Getty Images

Lionel Messi has said he would not change anything in his career to be a FIFA World Cup winner with Argentina.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has won 34 major titles with Barcelona, but he has never won a major international tournament with Argentina.

Messi has played in three Copa America finals with La Albiceleste, as well as the 2014 World Cup final against Germany, but he has never been on the winning side.

Despite his international disappointments, though, the 32-year-old has said he would not change anything in his career, per TyC Sports (h/t Goal):

"I would've loved to be a world champion. But I don't think I would change anything else in my career to be one. This is what I was given, what God gave me. It is what it is. I couldn't dream of everything that I experienced after. It was far bigger than anything I could've imagined."

It is not inconceivable Messi could have another chance to become a world champion in 2022 in Qatar.

He briefly retired from international football after 2016's Copa America final, when he missed a penalty in Argentina's shootout defeat to Chile:

However, less than two months later he reversed his decision and helped Argentina qualify for Russia 2018, which they were subsequently knocked out of by eventual champions France at the last-16 stage.

Then in the 2019 Copa America back in July, Messi was controversially sent off as Argentina won the third place play-off against Chile:

He has not played since for his national team after picking up a three-month international ban for saying the "cup was fixed for Brazil" and that the Copa America was "corrupt."

In his absence, Argentina have drawn against Chile and Germany and beaten Mexico and Ecuador in friendlies.

Messi should return for November's fixtures against Brazil and Paraguay.