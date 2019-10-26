World Series 2019 Astros vs. Nationals Game 4 Pitching Preview, Predictions

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Houston Astros and Washington Nationals will use contrasting pitching styles in World Series Game 4 on Saturday.

The Nationals are calling on Patrick Corbin, who was signed to a $140 million deal in the offseason, to extend the series lead to 3-1.

Starting with Jose Urquidy, the Astros are utilizing a bullpen approach. It worked in the clinching game of the American League Championship Series, and if it does again, it would set up Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander to win Games 5 and 6.

If Corbin succeeds Saturday, he will put Max Scherzer in a position to clinch the franchise's first championship Sunday at home.

Urquidy Sets Tone with Strong Few Innings



Although he is considered an opener, Urquidy carries starting experience, so his approach should not be much different.

In September, the 24-year-old gave up three earned runs over 18 innings, with his best performance being a 10-strikeout, five-inning outing versus the Oakland Athletics.

Since he is not expected to toss six or seven frames, like Cole or Verlander, Urquidy can be a bit more aggressive with his pitches. That could lead him to shut down the Nationals the first time through the order.

In his two playoff outings, Urquidy has allowed a single run on six hits while striking out eight in 4.2 frames.

If he hands off the ball with a shutout still in place, AJ Hinch could use a handful of players to bridge the gap to Will Harris, Joe Smith and Roberto Osuna.

On Friday, Hinch called on Harris to get out of a jam in the sixth before Smith and Osuna finished off the game. Harris, Smith and Osuna could also be saved for the final three frames if Urquidy shines, which would give Hinch four innings to use Brad Peacock, Josh James and others before his best three relievers shut down Washington.

While the bullpen strategy could work for the Astros, there is one drawback to it since they can't match up with a left-handed hitter.

By leaving a southpaw off the World Series staff, they may have to rely on a power arm to retire Juan Soto before the seventh.

Corbin Faces Difficulty Against Houston's Right-Handed Bats

Corbin will likely face a majority of right-handed bats Saturday.

Since Yordan Alvarez is out of the lineup with no designated hitter in NL parks, six of Houston's eight starters could be righties.

Against right-handed bats in the regular season, the Washington southpaw gave up a .235 batting average, .704 OPS and had a 3.12 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Versus lefties, Corbin gave up two extra-base hits, a pair of home runs and allowed a .190 batting average.

Houston could take advantage of that in the early innings. In Game 3, the Astros plated a run in the second and third innings. George Springer, Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley picked up two hits each, while Robinson Chirinos also had two at the back end of the order.

There could be some concerns about Brantley's effectiveness in a left-versus-left matchup, but he hit .282 with eight doubles and three home runs in 163 regular-season at-bats against southpaws.

In Game 4 of the NLCS, Corbin conceded four earned runs on a quartet of hits. If he posts similar numbers, the Astros could take advantage of him in a few frames.

If Houston gets out to a lead, it should be able to finish off the victory through its back end bullpen arms.

Prediction: Houston 6, Washington 3

Houston's 11-hit output in Game 3 should help it to achieve more success Saturday.

In each of the three contests, the Astros have scored in either the first or second inning. If they start fast again, they should provide Urquidy and Co. with enough of a cushion to limit Washington's potential.

The Nationals recorded two hits after the fifth inning Friday, and if Houston's bullpen is as effective, the series could be level.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.