World Series 2019: Astros vs. Nationals Game 4 TV Schedule, Prediction

The Houston Astros have a pulse.

Match their Friday performance in Saturday's Game 4, and they will have a tied World Series too.

Houston scored its first triumph of the 2019 championship round with a 4-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday. Michael Brantley knocked in a pair, Robinson Chirinos went yard and five relievers combined to throw four-and-a-third scoreless innings to push the visitors past the home team.

With games slated for Saturday and Sunday, let's shift our focus to look at the remaining schedule and a breakdown of a critical Game 4 collision.

2019 World Series Schedule

Game 1, Oct. 22: Nationals 5, Astros 4

Game 2, Oct. 23: Nationals 12, Atros 3

Game 3, Oct. 25: Astros 4, Nationals 1

Game 4, Oct. 26: Astros at Nationals, 8:07 p.m.

Game 5, Oct. 27: Astros at Nationals, 8:07 p.m.

Game 6, Oct. 29*: Nationals at Astros, 8:07 p.m.

Game 7, Oct. 30*: Nationals at Astros, 8:08 p.m.

Note: Games 6-7 if necessary. All games on Fox, and all times ET.

Now the fun starts.

Most people—those residing outside of the District, at least—could sense the Astros wouldn't go down without a fight. This was the season's top team in wins (107) and run differential (plus-280). Houston has three Cy Young Award-winning aces, a loaded lineup and, while maybe not the deepest bullpen, at least a few elite arms among A.J. Hinch's small Circle of Trust.

All that said, you wondered whether a bounce-back would happen.

The Nationals not only opened the series with back-to-back wins, but they also did it on the Astros' home turf. Those two tilts saw Houston's championship odds on FanGraphs plummet from 59.7 percent before the series started to just 25.7, per MLB.com.

The Astros bumped that number to 38.0 with Friday's win, which reflects the talent they have and the fact that the Nationals still control this series.

But everything could change massively come Saturday.

If the Astros win, they would shave this down to a best-of-three series—and regain home-field advantage. If the Nats come out on top, they will have amassed a seemingly insurmountable 3-1 edge, with Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg both ready to throw the final blows.

So where are we headed exactly?

Well, Washington will give its Game 4 start to Patrick Corbin, a two-time All-Star who punched out 238 batters this season, his first for the Nats. Houston will counter with Jose Urquidy, a 24-year-old with nine regular-season appearances on his resume.

Massive advantage for the Nats, right? Well, it's complicated.

On paper, Corbin is the far superior pitcher. But he hasn't been as effective this postseason. He has pitched six times in the playoffs, making two starts and four relief appearances. It all totals up to 14.1 innings, during which he's allowed 12 hits, 11 earned runs and 10 walks (with 28 strikeouts).

Meanwhile, Urquidy is unproven but also interesting. As The Athletic's Jake Kaplan noted upon Urquidy's July promotion, the pitcher enjoyed "a [velocity] (and K/9) spike this season, his first full year after [Tommy John surgery]. He used to sit 90-91 mph but now averages 93 and runs it up to 95-96."

Urquidy has been sharp this postseason, albeit in only two appearances. Over four-and-a-third innings pitched, he has eight strikeouts against six hits, two walks and one earned run.

His good stuff can give the Nationals problems. And if he isn't on his best, he will surely have a short leash.

"Every game in the playoffs is a bullpen game," Hinch told reporters. "Urquidy will start, he'll go as long as he's good."

Logic probably likes the Nationals here. Between the better-on-paper pitching and the home crowd behind them, there are plenty of reasons to like their chances.

But the Astros will be riding high after Friday's win, they should be laser-focused with a youngster on the mound and their lineup has been nowhere near its best. This series could turn quickly if Alex Bregman (1-for-13 with one run scored) or Carlos Correa (2-for-13, no RBI) gets going.

Our crystal ball sees Houston jumping on Corbin early, Urquidy providing more length than expected and the best team in baseball finding a way in what's effectively a must-win game.

Game 4 Prediction: Astros 7, Nationals 3