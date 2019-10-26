Bellator 231 Results: Frank Mir Defeats Roy Nelson Via Unanimous Decision

Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images

Frank Mir defeated Roy Nelson via unanimous decision to cap Bellator 231 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Montville, Connecticut, on Friday.

The bout was a rematch of Mir's win over Nelson at UFC 130 in May 2011, also via unanimous decision.

Elsewhere, Phil Davis beat Karl Albrektsson via third-round TKO in the co-main event, while a matchup between Bellator fighter (and AEW wrestler) Jake Hager and Anthony Garrett ended in a no-contest.

Here's a look at the night's results as well as quick recaps of a few main card fights.

Main Card

Frank Mir def. Roy Nelson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) in heavyweight fight

Phil Davis def. Karl Albrektsson via TKO at 3:06 of Round 3 in light heavyweight fight

Ed Ruth def. Jason Jackson via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) in welterweight fight

Ilara Joanne def. Bec Rawlings via submission (kneebar) at 3:35 of Round 2 in women's flyweight fight

Jake Hager vs. Anthony Garrett: no-contest (accidental groin strikes from Hager) at 1:56 of Round 1 in heavyweight fight

Preliminary Card

Phumi Nkuta def. Adrian Haly via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26) in flyweight fight

Connor Dixon def. Orkhan Ismatzade via submission (kimura) at 0:42 of Round 1 in welterweight fight

Killys Mota def. Mandel Nallo via TKO at 1:16 of Round 3 in lightweight fight

Steve Mowry def. Gokhan Saricam via submission (kimura) at 0:56 of Round 2 in heavyweight fight

Dalton Rosta def. Claude Wilcox via TKO at 4:23 of Round 2 in light heavyweight fight

Tim Caron def. Lucas Pimenta via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) in middleweight fight

Jon Manley def. Thiago Oliveira via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26) in welterweight fight

Elise Reed def. Rebecca Bryggman via TKO at 4:46 of Round 1 in women's atomweight fight

All results via Steve Juon of MMA Mania.

Frank Mir vs. Roy Nelson

Frank Mir's leg kicks helped him land his second win over Roy Nelson in as many tries, per Sean Sheehan of Severe MMA and Sherdog:

As noted by Steve Juon of MMA Mania, Mir used the tactic throughout the entire three-round match time and again, which helped him break a four-fight losing streak.

Nelson did end the final round on a high note thanks to this takedown:

But Nelson needed to end the fight before the bell.

Entering Friday, Mir hadn't won since July 15, 2015, and was 2-8 in his last 10. Nelson had lost his last three fights and 10 of his last 14, with his last win coming in Sept. 2017.

Still, both fighters undoubtedly have great resumes.

Mir, a former UFC champion, has a heavyweight title and a submission victory over Brock Lesnar. Nelson has 23 professional wins and four UFC Knockout of the Night honors.

Phil Davis vs. Karl Albrektsson

Phil Davis dominated his bout with Karl Albrektsson en route to a third-round TKO at 3:06.

Davis pinned Albrektsson on the side of the cage in the third and delivered numerous punches and elbows to the head and neck area before the referee called the fight.

The ending was symbolic of the fight, which featured an early takedown:

Davis also landed a big right hand in the second round that sent Albrektsson to the mat:

The four-time NCAA Division I All-American and one-time national champion wrestler at Penn State is 21-5 (with one no-contest).

He previously held the Bellator light heavyweight title after beating Liam McGeary in Nov. 2016 but lost his first title defense to Ryan Bader seven months later.

Albrektsson, 26, made his Bellator debut. He now owns a 9-3 professional record.

Jake Hager vs. Anthony Garrett

Jake Hager kneed Anthony Garrett multiple times in the groin, precipitating a stoppage and no-contest at 1:56 of the first round.

Any hit to the groin probably won't feel good, but Aaron Bronsteter of TSN Sports described the strike's ferocity:

Hager, a former WWE wrestler who joined All Elite Wrestling this year, had dominated in the Bellator ranks. He won his first two fights via arm-triangle choke in the first round earlier this year.

Garrett made his Bellator debut on Friday after fighting for Shamrock FC. He entered the evening with a 4-2 professional mark.