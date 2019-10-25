EPL Table: Friday's Week 10 Results, Scores and 2019 Premier League Standings

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2019

Leicester City's English striker Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring his team's ninth goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Leicester City at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, southern England on October 25, 2019.
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Leicester City kicked off Week 10 of the 2019-20 Premier League season in spectacular fashion, crushing Southampton 9-0 on the road. 

Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy both scored hat-tricks in the rout. Ryan Bertrand was sent off after 12 minutes for the Saints. The win was the largest on the road in Premier League history:

Looking ahead to the weekend, Manchester City will face Aston Villa on Saturday before Chelsea face Burnley. On Sunday, Arsenal host Crystal Palace, Liverpool face Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United visit Norwich City.

Here are the Premier League standings after Friday's match (Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1 Liverpool 9, +14, 25

2 Leicester 10, +17, 20

3 Manchester City 9, +20, 19

4 Chelsea 9, +5, 17

5 Arsenal 9, +1, 15

6 Crystal Palace 9, -2, 14

7 Tottenham 9, +2, 12

8 Burnley 9, +1, 12

9 Sheffield United 9, +1, 12

10 Bournemouth 9, 0, 12

11 West Ham 9, -2, 12

12 Aston Villa 9, +2, 11

13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 9, 0, 11

14 Manchester United 9, +1, 10

15 Everton 9, -5, 10

16 Brighton 9, -3, 9

17 Newcastle United 9, -9, 8

18 Southampton 10, -16, 8

19 Norwich 9, -11, 7

20 Watford 9, -16, 4

   

Before the start of Friday's contest, both teams took the time to honour former Leicester chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha:

The Foxes gave him the best possible tribute, routing the Saints on their own turf.

Ben Chilwell got the ball rolling after 10 minutes and Bertrand added to the difficulty by getting himself sent off for a dangerous tackle in the build-up. The VAR spotted the incident, and the referee awarded a straight red card.

Per Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe, things couldn't have gone much worse:

Within 10 minutes of the dismissal, Youri Tielemans and Perez added two more goals to the total, and Leicester were cruising along. Perez would add a second goal after 39 minutes, and Vardy made it 5-0 before the half-time whistle finally blew.

Tighe had a suggestion:

But more goals followed. After a relatively slow start to the second half, Perez and Vardy struck again just minutes apart. In less than an hour of play, Leicester had outscored multiple Premier League teams:

And they still weren't finished. James Maddison joined in on the fun after 85 minutes, and Vardy completed his hat-trick shortly before the final whistle.

The win moves the Foxes up to second place in the standings, but Manchester City have a match in hand and can overtake them with a win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

