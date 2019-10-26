Zack Greinke, Jose Altuve Lift Astros to Game 3 World Series Win over Nationals

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Houston Astros are on the board in the 2019 World Series thanks to a 4-1 victory over the Washington Nationals in Game 3 on Friday.

After dropping the first two games of the series at home, the Astros gave Washington a taste of its own medicine by stealing a win at Nationals Park. The American League champions still have work to do if they want to capture a title facing a 2-1 series deficit.

Zack Greinke wasn't great but battled into the fifth inning before giving way to the bullpen. Houston's relief corps closed the deal with 4.1 shutout innings. Jose Altuve was responsible for two of the Astros' four runs scored.

After flirting with a no-hitter in Game 1 of the NLCS, Anibal Sanchez allowed 10 hits in his first start of the World Series. The offense got shut down with the exception of Victor Robles' RBI triple that scored Ryan Zimmerman in the fourth inning.

Notable Player Stats

Zack Greinke: 4.2 IP, seven hits, one earned run, three walks, six strikeouts

Robinson Chirinos: 2-for-4, solo home run, one run, one RBI

Jose Altuve: 2-for-5, two doubles, two runs

Michael Brantley: 2-for-4, two RBI

Anibal Sanchez: 5.1 IP, 10 hits, four earned runs, one walk, four strikeouts

Asdrubal Cabrera: 2-for-4, double

Astros' Clutch Hitting Finally Returns

Looking at the Astros' numbers with runners in scoring position throughout the postseason, it wouldn't be wrong to be surprised they even made it to the World Series.

Per MLB.com's Mike Petriello, Houston's OPS with runners in scoring position was .596 following its Game 1 loss Monday. That was before the AL champs went 0-for-5 in a 12-3 defeat in Game 2.

Petriello noted that .596 OPS would rank as the third-worst in MLB playoff history among teams with at least 100 plate appearances with runners on base.

Friday was the first time since Game 5 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays that the Astros looked like themselves.

They went 4-of-10 with runners in scoring position with key contributions from Josh Reddick and Michael Brantley.

Even though the Astros hit the third-most homers in MLB during the regular season, their only long ball in Game 3 came off the bat of Robinson Chirinos in the top of the sixth.

Things still aren't perfect for Houston. Alex Bregman remains ice cold with the bat. The AL MVP candidate went 0-for-5 in Game 3, including grounding into a force out in the top of the sixth with the bases loaded to keep Washington in striking distance at 4-1.

Houston proved against the New York Yankees in the ALCS that it can win without Bregman's bat, but the task is significantly more difficult if he is unable to turn things around in a hurry.

For one night, at least, the Astros were able to resemble the team that led MLB with 107 wins during the regular season.

Nationals Still In Control of Fall Classic

Even though the result of the first World Series game in Washington, D.C., since 1933 wasn't what the Nationals or their fans were counting on, there are reasons to remain optimistic about their chances.

It took an almost historically bad day with runners in scoring position for the Nationals to lose Friday:

As mentioned with the Astros, it's possible that one bad day with runners on base snowballs into multiple games of frustration. That hasn't often been the case for Washington this postseason, especially in the face of adversity.

After falling behind the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 in the NLDS, the Nationals scored 13 runs in the next two games to win the series.

Beyond their offensive capabilities, the Nationals will also have the pitching advantage in Game 4. Patrick Corbin, who tossed a scoreless inning in the first game, will make his first start of the series Saturday.

Houston hasn't yet announced a starting pitcher for Game 4, but manager A.J. Hinch told reporters prior to Game 3 it would be either Jose Urquidy or Brad Peacock.

Peacock did pitch in relief Friday, recording one out and walking two hitters. Urquidy, a 24-year-old rookie, has only made two appearances this postseason. He tossed 2.2 innings and allowed one run on three hits in Game 6 of the ALCS against the Yankees.

The Nationals signed Corbin last offseason for a moment like Saturday. He can get them within one win of a World Series title.

What's Next?

The Astros and Nationals will be back at Nationals Park for Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday at 8:07 p.m. ET on Fox.