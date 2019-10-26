Norwich City vs. Manchester United: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistOctober 26, 2019

Manchester players celebrate their side's first goal during the Europa League group L soccer match between Partizan Belgrade and Manchester United at the Partizan stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Darko Vojinovic/Associated Press

Manchester United will look for their first win in their last five Premier League outings on Sunday when they visit Norwich City.

Caesars have handed the Red Devils odds of 4-5, while the Canaries check in at 13-4. A draw comes in at 29-10.

American viewers can watch the match via NBC Sports Gold. Kick-off will be at 4:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET.

United's road worries finally came to an end on Thursday courtesy of a narrow 1-0 win in Serbia over Partizan Belgrade.

It was the club's first win away from Old Trafford of the season:

The Red Devils hadn't won a match in 90 minutes in any competition since September 19—also in the UEFA Europa League against Astana.

In the Premier League, United have lost two of their last four and drawn the other two. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes they'll be in for another difficult outing at Carrow Road:

Those comments were somewhat surprising. Norwich have lost three of their last four matches in the Premier League and are 19th, earning just seven points so far. However, they did manage a 3-2 win again Manchester City in September.

The Canaries have scored one goal in their last four matches, and in that contest, Aston Villa scored five on the road:

Norwich are one of the worst teams in the Premier League on current form, and usually, United would be expected to breeze past their opponents. Even with their struggles, the gap in talent between the two squads is huge, and it should be enough to carry the Red Devils to a win.

Injuries could reduce that gap, however. Per WhoScored.com, Paul Pogba leads the list of players unlikely to feature for United, with David De Gea and Luke Shaw also in doubt.

Left-back Brandon Williams impressed in Belgrade and could win his first Premier League start of the season having played just one minute so far.

Prediction: Norwich 1-2 Manchester United

Related

    Juventus 'Working On' Havertz Deal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Juventus 'Working On' Havertz Deal

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Liverpool vs. Spurs: All You Need to Know

    Sunday's clash at Anfield is huge

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool vs. Spurs: All You Need to Know

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Man Utd's Predicted Lineup for Norwich

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Man Utd's Predicted Lineup for Norwich

    via men

    Lovren Admits He Considered Liverpool Exit

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Lovren Admits He Considered Liverpool Exit

    via Goal