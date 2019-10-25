Jurgen Klopp Says Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson Fit for Tottenham Clash

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool have been handed a double fitness boost ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur, with manager Jurgen Klopp confirming full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are set to be fit for the game.

Alexander-Arnold did not travel with the squad on Wednesday for the UEFA Champions League win over Genk, while Robertson was replaced after an hour, prompting some fears he was injured.

Per the club's official website, Klopp said the duo will be available for the showdown at Anfield on Sunday.

The German didn't have positive news on Joel Matip and Xherdan Shaqiri, though, with the former a doubt and the latter definitely out:

"Yeah, we just rested Robbo. We thought that's enough for today [against Genk on Wednesday], 60 minutes. He could do it and did it. He is fine.

"Trent is fine. Or looked fine, if there is no setback. He was ill—ill enough to not travel with us, which is not a good sign, but yesterday he had a clearing session, and if it is as it was yesterday then he should be fine.

"With Joel, we have to see. I didn't see him yet. I don't know 100 per cent. I saw Shaq this morning and spoke to him. It will take a little bit of time still. Big muscles, unfortunately, it needs a little bit longer to heal."

Liverpool supporters will be delighted that Alexander-Arnold and Robertson are fit, as the full-backs have been a crucial part of the Reds' supreme form under Klopp.

Per Football Accumulators, Friday was the third anniversary of the former's debut for Liverpool, with the England international enjoying a remarkable rise:

On the opposite flank, Robertson has also been a driving force for the team. The Premier League Twitter account noted how creative he has been since the start of the previous campaign:

Liverpool are in strong shape going into the game against Spurs. Last weekend, they were able to snatch a 1-1 draw at Manchester United, when Robertson's cross found Adam Lallana late on. They then turned on the style on Wednesday to beat Genk 4-1 in the Champions League.

Matip being absent would be a blow for the Reds, though, as he has emerged as the standout partner for the imperious Virgil van Dijk in 2019.

Per OptaJoe, Liverpool tend to avoid defeat when he's in the side:

With Manchester City in action in the early kick-off on Saturday against Aston Villa, there's a chance the Reds' advantage at the top of the table will be cut down to three points by the time they kick off at Anfield.

That means there may be a degree of pressure on Liverpool to get the job done against Spurs. However, Tottenham, for all the talent in their squad, have struggled away from home of late, with no victory in the Premier League on the road since January.