Liverpool Win Court Case Against New Balance; Reds Set for Nike Partnership

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Liverpool won their court case against kit manufacturers New Balance on Friday, paving the way for the Reds to link up with Nike from next season.

Per Jonathan Humphries of the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool were keen to end the partnership with New Balance at the end of the 2019-20 season, when the agreement was set to expire.

However, the sportswear brand decided to take legal action against the Premier League club after allegedly triggering a matching clause in the contract that would prompt a renewal of terms.

Per Humphries, Liverpool "successfully convinced judge Mr Justice Nigel Teare that New Balance had no chance of matching Nike's distribution or marketing offers."

Liverpool provided their own statement on the ruling:

In court, Teare provided his verdict on the matter, noting the significance of sporting figures who are currently linked to Nike, per Humphries:



"I accept that the calibre of the named athletes can be measured in a number of ways but it would be unrealistic (and contrary to the evidence in this case) that their calibre can not be measured.

"I have therefore concluded that the New Balance offer on marketing was less favourable to Liverpool FC than the Nike offer because Liverpool FC cannot require New Balance, on the terms of its offer, to use global superstar athletes of the calibre of LeBron James, Serena Williams and Drake.”

Teare then confirmed New Balance will not have the right to appeal the decision, as he is "not persuaded there is a real prospect of success."

Liverpool now appear set to press ahead with a link with sportswear giants Nike, which is set to be one of the most lucrative in the sport.

According to Paul Gorst of the Liverpool Echo, there have already been designs put together by Nike for next season's shirts:

Per Chris Bascombe of the Daily Telegraph, the new kit partnership will see the Reds earn "comfortably" more than the £45 million paid by New Balance every season. The annual amount of £75 million earned by Manchester United as part of their kit deal with Adidas is said to be a target.

Liverpool have long been one of the biggest names in football and now appear set to compete for major honours again under Jurgen Klopp for the foreseeable future.

Last season, they won the UEFA Champions League, and they sit top of this season's Premier League table with a six-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City.