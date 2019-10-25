Liverpool Win Court Case Against New Balance; Reds Set for Nike Partnership

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2019

GENK, BELGIUM - OCTOBER 23: Alisson Becker of Liverpool FC, Fabinho of Liverpool FC, Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool FC, Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool FC, Dejan Lovren of Liverpool FC, James Milner of Liverpool FC, Naby Keita of Liverpool FC, Roberto Firmino of Liverpool FC, Sadio Mane of Liverpool FC, Mohamed Salah of Liverpool FC, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain of Liverpool FC, Andy Robertson of Liverpool FC, teamphoto of Liverpool FC during the UEFA Champions League match between Genk v Liverpool at the Cristal Arena on October 23, 2019 in Genk Belgium (Photo by Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Liverpool won their court case against kit manufacturers New Balance on Friday, paving the way for the Reds to link up with Nike from next season.

Per Jonathan Humphries of the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool were keen to end the partnership with New Balance at the end of the 2019-20 season, when the agreement was set to expire.

However, the sportswear brand decided to take legal action against the Premier League club after allegedly triggering a matching clause in the contract that would prompt a renewal of terms.

Per Humphries, Liverpool "successfully convinced judge Mr Justice Nigel Teare that New Balance had no chance of matching Nike's distribution or marketing offers."

Liverpool provided their own statement on the ruling:

In court, Teare provided his verdict on the matter, noting the significance of sporting figures who are currently linked to Nike, per Humphries:

"I accept that the calibre of the named athletes can be measured in a number of ways but it would be unrealistic (and contrary to the evidence in this case) that their calibre can not be measured.

"I have therefore concluded that the New Balance offer on marketing was less favourable to Liverpool FC than the Nike offer because Liverpool FC cannot require New Balance, on the terms of its offer, to use global superstar athletes of the calibre of LeBron James, Serena Williams and Drake.”

Teare then confirmed New Balance will not have the right to appeal the decision, as he is "not persuaded there is a real prospect of success."

Liverpool now appear set to press ahead with a link with sportswear giants Nike, which is set to be one of the most lucrative in the sport.

According to Paul Gorst of the Liverpool Echo, there have already been designs put together by Nike for next season's shirts:

Per Chris Bascombe of the Daily Telegraph, the new kit partnership will see the Reds earn "comfortably" more than the £45 million paid by New Balance every season. The annual amount of £75 million earned by Manchester United as part of their kit deal with Adidas is said to be a target.

Liverpool have long been one of the biggest names in football and now appear set to compete for major honours again under Jurgen Klopp for the foreseeable future.

Last season, they won the UEFA Champions League, and they sit top of this season's Premier League table with a six-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City.

Related

    Report: Bale Told Madrid Not to Publish Medical Report

    Winger has been injured since int'l break

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Bale Told Madrid Not to Publish Medical Report

    AS.com
    via AS.com

    Live: Klopp's Pre-Spurs Presser

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Live: Klopp's Pre-Spurs Presser

    Chris Beesley
    via liverpoolecho

    Shocking Barca Stat Emerges 🏃

    They're running way less than other teams in the UCL

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Shocking Barca Stat Emerges 🏃

    Juan Manuel Díaz
    via sport

    Neymar's PSG Talks 'Close' to Breaking Down

    French side unsure if they want to renew after injuries and Barca links (Le Parisien)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Neymar's PSG Talks 'Close' to Breaking Down

    SPORT.es
    via sport