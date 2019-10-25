Giorgio Chiellini: Paulo Dybala Can Add 'An Important Page in Juventus' History'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini believes his team-mate Paulo Dybala can go on to become one of the club's modern greats.

Dybala has enjoyed a strong beginning to the campaign and was the team's match-winner in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League success over Lokomotiv Moscow. After falling behind in the first period, the Argentina international's brace in the second half saw the Italian champions to a 2-1 win.

There are signs from Dybala this term that he's ready to take his game on to another level. Chiellini believes the 25-year-old is capable of emulating some of the recent superstars who have represented Juve, per Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia):

"Paulo's a very quiet person, a golden boy who we've seen grow with us. Paulo's someone who doesn't talk much, but he ends up doing so and he shows it on the pitch. Last season was considered a bad one for Dybala, but it depends on what's asked of him.

"[...] He makes the team play and is also important in many other ways. In my opinion, Paulo's still growing. He's an international player.

"He also showed it on Tuesday. He wanted to stay here. He had the opportunity to leave, but he's someone who wants to go up a level. He's someone who's worn our captain's armband with honour because he deserved to. I wouldn't be that surprised if Paulo did what [David] Trezeguet, [Mauro] Camoranesi and [Pavel] Nedved did, which is writing an important page in Juventus' history."

Here are the highlights from Tuesday's match, with Dybala netting two excellent goals in two minutes to turn the match around for Juventus:

Italian football writer Adam Digby praised the quality of both goals, noting how difficult his second was to execute:

Dybala joined Juventus in 2015, at which time he was rated as one of the best prospects in world football.

Although he's won four Serie A titles with the Turin giants already, the forward hasn't quite reached the world-class levels many anticipated he would. Dybala clearly boasts incredible talent, but he's never been consistent enough to be considered one of the best players on the planet.

The forward will be desperate to be talked about in the same bracket as some of the players mentioned by Chiellini.

Per OptaPaolo, his goal on Tuesday means only club legends have scored more times than him for Juventus in the European Cup:

Juventus supporters will hope that this recent run of form can trigger Dybala's ascension into those types of conversations. While he was frequently linked with a move away from the Bianconeri in the summer, the signs are that Maurizio Sarri is getting the best from the former Palermo man.

Stringing these kinds of performances together regularly will be key to Dybala scaling those heights, though. It's why all eyes will be on him again on Saturday when Juventus visit Lecce in Serie A.