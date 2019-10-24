Umpire Rob Drake Apologizes for Threatening Tweet over Trump Impeachment

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

MLB umpire Rob Drake issued an apology Thursday for his since-deleted tweet regarding President Donald Trump:

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Drake tweeted that he planned to buy an AR-15 rifle "because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020."

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Wednesday that the league will be looking into the situation. Drake has since deactivated his entire account, which contained other references to Trump.

"Rob is a passionate individual and an outstanding umpire," the Major League Baseball Umpires Association said in a statement. "He chose the wrong way to convey his opinion about our great country. His posting does not represent the view of the MLBUA or reflect those of the umpires we represent."

The 50-year-old has worked major league games since 1999 but has been a full-time umpire since 2010.

Drake worked the 2013 All-Star Game as well as League Championship Series in 2012, 2013 and 2015. He has not been involved in any postseason games this year.