World Series 2019: Astros vs. Nationals Game 3 Pitching Preview, Predictions

Anibal Sanchez's World Series Game 3 start will be his first appearance in two weeks.

Since the NLCS sweep allowed Washington to reset its rotation, the right-handed hurler has been forced to wait his turn until Friday.

Zack Greinke has made two starts since Sanchez last toed the rubber. Houston's midseason acquisition is 0-2 in the 2019 postseason, but he is coming off a decent performance.

Unlike the other Fall Classic starters, Greinke has recent experience against the opposing lineup, as he thrived against Washington at Nationals Park while he was playing for Arizona.

The 36-year-old's familiarity with the Nationals' lineup may be able to hand A.J. Hinch's team an advantage in a best-of-seven series that Houston has to turn around.

World Series Game 3 Pitching Preview and Predictions

Greinke Finds More Success Against Washington's Lineup

On June 13, Greinke held Washington to two hits in 7.1 innings.

In the first six frames of that outing, the former Diamondbacks hurler faced the minimum batters before Trea Turner and Adam Eaton earned seventh-inning singles.

That was one of Greinke's most efficient performances of 2019, as 54 of his 75 pitches were strikes and he recorded 15 strikes looking.

The only appearance similar to that during his time in Houston was a six-inning, 73-pitch outing in a 15-0 September win over Oakland.

In 4.1 innings versus the New York Yankees in ALCS Game 4, the right-handed hurler gave up a single run on three hits, but he handed out four free passes.

If he takes advantage of his familiarity with Washington's lineup and limits his walks, Greinke should be able to contain a lineup that produced 17 runs at Minute Maid Park.

The problem for Greinke could be run support, as the Astros have scored six times in his three postseason outings.

Sanchez Takes A Few Innings To Find Rhythm

Due to the long layoff, Sanchez may struggle to settle in on the mound.

In 2012, he experienced a 13-day gap in between appearances for the Detroit Tigers. In his World Series Game 3 start, the right-hander gave up two second-inning runs that were the only scores of the contest.

Four of Houston's seven runs have come in the first inning, so if that trend keeps up, the road team could have the early advantage.

Earning the slightest edge is important for the Astros since Sanchez has conceded a single earned run in 12.2 playoff innings.

In his 10 career postseason outings, the 35-year-old let up more than three runs on two occasions.

Similar to his counterpart, Sanchez has received minimal run support, as the Nationals have six runs in his two starts.

If Houston goes ahead early, the veteran hurler may have to battle to keep Washington in the contest before its order gets a second or third chance at Greinke, or earns favorable matchups with the bullpen.

Final Score Prediction

Houston 5, Washington 2

Houston has to win Game 3 to have a chance of winning the title.

Another fast start combined with an efficient start out of Greinke should hand its bullpen a lead to work with.

Will Harris and Joe Smith both have scoreless innings in the series and Roberto Osuna should be fresh to throw more than one frame if needed.

A Friday victory will not guarantee a Fall Classic comeback, but it at least allows the Astros to build some confidence going into Saturday and Sunday.

