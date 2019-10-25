World Series 2019 TV Schedule and Live Stream for Astros vs. Nationals Game 3

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston has gone from World Series favorite to two games from being swept.

Washington controlled the start of the Fall Classic at Minute Maid Park by outscoring the Astros 17-7.

A.J. Hinch's team turns to Zack Greinke to reverse the course of the best-of-seven series, while Anibal Sanchez toes the rubber with a chance to set up a championship-clinching Game 4.

Greinke has had a decent postseason, but he faces a tough test versus a Washington side on an eight-game winning streak.

World Series Game 3 Information

Start Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: FoxSports.com or Fox Sports Go

Preview

Washington earned its 17 runs off 23 hits, while Houston racked up 19 base knocks.

If Houston can at least put runners on base, it stands a chance to work its way back into the series.

Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Michael Brantley and Yulieski Gurriel all picked up three or more hits on home soil.

Alvarez's success may be the most important, as he emerged from a slump that lasted from ALDS Game 5 to ALCS Game 6.

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The AL Rookie of the Year candidate has 10 postseason hits, three of which occurred in the Fall Classic. Six of the other seven were recorded in the first four ALDS contests.

Hinch faces a difficult decision with the designated hitter out of play. Alvarez hit 27 regular-season home runs but made three outfield appearances in August and September.

The Houston manager has to weigh whether to sacrifice Josh Reddick's defense for Alvarez's bat, or have his young slugger available to pinch-hit.

Reddick went 0-of-3 from the No. 9 hole in Game 2, and he has not produced a hit since ALCS Game 4.

Hinch said of the lineup decision, per MLB.com's Juan Toribio:

"I think it's always important to balance that. It's important as it can be unless we don't make a play in the outfield and I've got two guys out of position and we give up runs that way. Those are the nature of tough issues or tough problems. While I think we need as much offense as we can get, certainly with runners in scoring position. I think it is also smart when you're facing a team like the Nats that put the ball in play, that challenge you with an up-tempo, fast style of play, there's the other side of the ball, as well."

On the mound, Hinch needs five or six innings out of Greinke, who made it to the sixth in one of three playoff outings.

On June 13, the 36-year-old tossed 7.1 scoreless frames in Arizona's 5-0 victory at Nationals Park. In that contest, he was efficient with 75 pitches, three strikeouts and two hits conceded.

He is tasked with shutting down an in-form Washington lineup. Adam Eaton, Juan Soto, Asdrubal Cabrera and Ryan Zimmerman have 14 of the team's 23 base knocks.

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

In fact, seven of the 10 Nationals with hits have two or more, and if that trend keeps up, they could rough up Greinke in the opening frames.

Although it is the dominant side in the series, Washington is still approaching it game-by-game, like it has since starting 19-31, as Zimmerman noted to MLB.com's Todd Zolecki: "I keep saying this and everyone keeps laughing at me, but we just try to win the game that day. We'll enjoy this today. And then by the time we get home, we'll forget about it."

The simplistic approach should help the NL Wild-Card Game winner with the pressure that comes with hosting its first-ever World Series game.

So could Anibal Sanchez's playoff experience. He will be making his 11th postseason start and second in the Fall Classic.

In four of those appearances, the right-hander did not concede a run, and he has let up four in his last quartet of outings.

If Sanchez produces another quality start, the Nationals may be in line to take a 3-0 lead and be able to close out its first-ever championship Saturday.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference

