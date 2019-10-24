Yankees News: Aaron Boone Defends Gary Sanchez, Giancarlo Stanton Amid Criticism

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Yankees had a series to forget with a six-game loss to the Houston Astros in the ALCS, but manager Aaron Boone has defended his players against criticism.

Arguably the biggest target of blame is catcher Gary Sanchez, who gave up a passed ball in each of Games 5 and 6. However, Boone argued Thursday that the player's defense is actually a plus, via WFAN:

"I keep saying over and over, and I think a lot of people think it’s just us pumping our guy up, where Gary is defensively is now impactful. I know he had a couple of passed balls that people make a big deal of, but that issue has largely gone away. What he does behind the scenes, as far as how his receiving has now gone, how he is in delivering a game plan...in my opinion he was a big part in us being able to really limit runs at a strong rate in the postseason. He’s a big part of that."

Sanchez led the league in passed balls in each of 2017 and 2018, but only let seven go by him during the regular season this year. However, his 15 errors did lead all catchers in 2019.

Sanchez's problems behind the plate were especially an issue against the Astros. In Game 5, the runner who advanced on the passed ball was able to score the opening run of the game. In Game 6, a passed on ball on a third strike helped extend an inning in an eventually two-run loss.

The little things can make a huge difference in a close series like this one, especially when he only went 3-of-23 at the plate.

However, Boone noted the other positives from Sanchez's game, including his ability to help the pitchers. The 26-year-old has had a positive defensive WAR in each of the last four years, per Baseball Reference.

The Yankees pitchers did post a 3.13 ERA in the ALCS, which showed that the catcher does have some value defensively.

Meanwhile, Boone was also impressed by Giancarlo Stanton for even playing in the postseason despite several injuries.

"My hat goes off to him. Obviously, he had such a difficult year from an injury front," the manager said. "He had some significant injuries, coming back from a PCL tear in the knee and then hurting his quad like he did. He had a low grade two strain of the quad, which if it’s during the regular season that’s probably a three- or four-week injury."

Stanton appeared in two ALCS games after making just 18 appearances during the regular season.