Astros Fire Assistant GM Brandon Taubman After Roberto Osuna Comments

Astros Fire Assistant GM Brandon Taubman After Roberto Osuna CommentsOctober 24, 2019
Joel Auerbach/Getty Images
The Houston Astros have fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman in the wake of his comments to a group of female reporters about closer Roberto Osuna.
Houston announced it terminated Taubman's contract Thursday, via MLB.com's Mark Feinsand:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Poll: Who Will Win Game 3?
Greinke vs. Sanchez: Who you taking? 🤔