Astros Fire Assistant GM Brandon Taubman After Roberto Osuna Comments

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 24, 2019

WEST PALM BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 24: The Houston Astros logo is displayed outside The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches prior to the spring training game against the Atlanta Braves on February 24, 2018 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The Houston Astros have fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman in the wake of his comments to a group of female reporters about closer Roberto Osuna.

Houston announced it terminated Taubman's contract Thursday, via MLB.com's Mark Feinsand:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

