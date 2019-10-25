Astros vs. Nationals: Game 3 Time, TV Info, Live Stream and More

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

As the 2019 World Series heads to the nation's capital, the Washington Nationals hold a surprising 2-0 lead over the Houston Astros.

Most impressively, Washington earned the road victories opposite Houston's top starters. The Nats handed losses to Cy Young candidates Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander, tagging them for a combined 15 hits and nine runs over 13 innings.

After being the biggest World Series underdog in more than a decade, Washington is now in control of the matchup.

Yet in Game 3―which will pit Zack Greinke against Anibal Sanchez―the Astros are once again favored to win.

World Series Game 3 Info

When: Friday, Oct. 26 at 8:07 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Odds (via Caesars): Astros (-137; bet $137 to win $100); Nationals (+127; bet $100 to win $127)

Game 3 Preview

As if the Nationals' current 2-0 edge wasn't surprising enough, they managed to avoid taxing the bullpen too. Washington hardly could've asked for a more ideal start to the series, perhaps with Patrick Corbin's relief appearance in Game 1 the main exception.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

So, instead of turning to the $140 million man, Davey Martinez decided to roll with the veteran Sanchez for Game 3.

Corbin is now expected to start Game 4, but neither Max Scherzer nor Stephen Strasburg will be available Friday. If the Nationals find themselves in a tight situation during the middle innings, Martinez will have a difficult decision to make.

On the bright side, a six-run seventh inning in Game 2 offered Washington's top relievers―Daniel Hudson and Sean Doolittle―a chance to enjoy an extra day of rest.

"It was huge," Doolittle said, per Sam Fortier of the Washington Post. "Selfishly, it was awesome. I was really rooting hard for those guys [on offense]. We couldn't have drawn it up any better."

Now the Nationals have to make it count.

Houston is turning to Greinke, the marquee midseason acquisition who's trying to regain his dominant form. After allowing nine runs in 9.2 innings of his first two postseason starts, Greinke held the New York Yankees to one run in 4.1 innings. It wasn't perfect, but the showing helped the Astros take a 3-1 series lead.

Perhaps unknown to some, Greinke can bring something else to the Astros. This season, he's hitting a terrific .280 in 50 at-bats. Houston's lineup has struggled lately―particularly with runners in scoring position―but Greinke is not an easy out.

"I'm glad that Zack's here," Astros manager A.J. Hinch told reporters. "We put him in Game 3 mostly because he's behind JV and Gerrit. But it does help that Game 3 here is in the National League city and he's familiar with the bat and he can move things around."

Since both Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander allowed four-plus runs in the previous two games, Houston surely wouldn't mind a repeat of Greinke's second start in the ALCS.

Expecting him to thrive as a batter isn't extremely fair. If the Astros are going to win, their position players―especially Carlos Correa and Josh Reddick, who are a combined 1-for-14 in the World Series―must be more effective.

But at this point, Houston will gladly take production from anyone. Otherwise, the Nats will secure a 3-0 series lead and put the Astros on the brink of elimination.

