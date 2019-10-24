Vlatko Andonovski Hired as USWNT Head Coach After Jill Ellis Steps Down

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2019

TACOMA, WA - OCTOBER 16: Reign FC head coach Vlatko Andonovski poses during a studio and portrait shoot at Cheney Stadium on October 16, 2019 in Tacoma Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/ISI Photos/Getty Images)
Jane Gershovich/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Vlatko Andonovski will succeed Jill Ellis as head coach of the United States women's national team, according to Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl.

Andonovski currently coaches Reign FC in the National Women's Soccer League. The Reign reached the semifinals of the NWSL playoffs, losing 4-1 to the North Carolina Courage.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

