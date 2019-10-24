Vlatko Andonovski Hired as USWNT Head Coach After Jill Ellis Steps Down

Vlatko Andonovski Hired as USWNT Head Coach After Jill Ellis Steps DownOctober 24, 2019
Jane Gershovich/ISI Photos/Getty Images
Vlatko Andonovski will succeed Jill Ellis as head coach of the United States women's national team, according to Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl.
Andonovski currently coaches Reign FC in the National Women's Soccer League. The Reign reached the semifinals of the NWSL playoffs, losing 4-1 to the North Carolina Courage.
