Anthony Martial Penalty Gives Manchester United Crucial Win vs Partizan Belgrade

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2019

FK Partizan's Serbian defender Slobodan Urosevic tackles Manchester United's French striker Anthony Martial (L) during the UEFA Europa league group L football match between Partizan Belgrade and Manchester United at the Partizan stadium in Belgrade on October 24, 2019. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP) (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)
ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/Getty Images

Manchester United remain unbeaten in Group L of the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League after beating Partizan Belgrade 1-0 on Thursday night.

Anthony Martial struck a 43rd-minute penalty for the visitors at the Partizan Stadium. Impressive 19-year-old left-back Brandon Williams won the penalty after drawing a foul from Nemanja Miletic.

The win, combined with a victory over Astana and a draw with AZ Alkmaar, leaves the Red Devils on seven points and in a commanding position to qualify.

     

What's Next?

United face Norwich City away in the Premier League on Sunday, while Partizan host Spartak Subotica in domestic action on the same day.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

