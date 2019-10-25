Burnley vs. Chelsea: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Chelsea face a challenge maintaining their recent winning run when the young Blues travel to Turf Moor to take on a tough Burnley side on Saturday.

The Clarets are difficult to break down and succeed by bullying defences in the air with strikers Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood. They will offer a stern test of the top-four credentials of a Chelsea side that has won six times out of six in all competitions.

The west London side are winning thanks to the rapid development of young players such as striker Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Still just 22, Abraham has already netted nine goals this season, while 18-year-old Hudson-Odoi has four assists to his credit since returning from injury.

Date: Saturday, October 26

Time: 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports PL/NBC

Live Stream: Sky Go, NBC Sports App

Odds

Burnley : +330 (bet $100 to win $330)

: +330 (bet $100 to win $330) Chelsea: -130 (bet $130 to win $100)

Draw: +295

Odds per Caesars.

Hudson-Odoi was the catalyst for Chelsea's narrow 1-0 win over Newcastle United last Saturday. The winger provided the assist for Marcos Alonso's winner at Stamford Bridge.

Yet the teenager was far from in peak form during Wednesday's 1-0 victory away to Ajax in the UEFA Champions League, per the Daily Mail's Daniel Matthews: "On no fewer than four occasions, though, Hudson-Odoi squandered good positions."

Chelsea will need Hudson-Odoi to regain his creative spark and release Abraham and Mount in behind a well-drilled Burnley defence. James Tarkowski and Ben Mee are a stout centre-back pairing, but Mount and Abraham have the pace to expose them down the sides.

Both scored during the 4-1 win at Southampton on October 6. It was the fourth time Mount has found the net in England's top flight, proof of his swift maturation into one of the most-effective attacking outlets in the division:

Burnley's counter to Chelsea's match-winners in the final third will be to go direct and bombard the away side's defence with crosses. Barnes and Wood are the targets, with the latter in form after heading in his fourth goal of the season during last week's 2-1 defeat at Leicester City.

The Clarets' aerial game will test the mettle of centre-backs Kurt Zouma and 21-year-old academy product Fikayo Tomori. If the Chelsea back four can resist the early pressure, Abraham and Co. will ultimately tip the scales in the Blues' favour.