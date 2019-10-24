Phillies Rumors: Jake Arrieta Exercises Contract Option, Avoids Free Agency

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 26: Jake Arrieta #49 of the Philadelphia Phillies in action against the Atlanta Braves during a game at Citizens Bank Park on July 26, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta reportedly exercised a player option in his three-year, $75 million contract to remain with the club for the 2020 season for a $20 million salary.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reported the update Thursday.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

