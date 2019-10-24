Phillies Rumors: Jake Arrieta Exercises Contract Option, Avoids Free Agency

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta reportedly exercised a player option in his three-year, $75 million contract to remain with the club for the 2020 season for a $20 million salary.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reported the update Thursday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.