Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 10 EPL Predictions

Liverpool will attempt to stretch their unbeaten Premier League run when they play Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Manchester City are six points behind the Reds, and they welcome Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester United face a tricky away day at Norwich City on Sunday, with the Red Devils searching for their first away win of the season.

Arsenal host Crystal Palace in a London derby, and Chelsea travel to Burnley.

Week 10 Fixtures, TV Schedule and Score Predictions

Friday, October 25

Southampton vs. Leicester City: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, Sky Sports Premier League (UK)/NBCSN (USA), 1-2

Saturday, October 26

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa: 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET, BT Sport 1 (UK/NBCSN (USA), 4-2

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Everton: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBCSN (USA), 1-2

Watford vs. Bournemouth: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (USA), 0-2

West Ham United vs. Sheffield United: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (USA), 0-0

Burnley vs. Chelsea: 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET, Sky Sports Premier League(UK)/NBC (USA), 0-1

Sunday, October 27

Newcastle United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 2:30 p.m. GMT/10:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports Premier League (UK)/NBCSN (USA), 1-1

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace: 4:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (USA), 2-1

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur: 4:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m ET, Sky Sports Premier League (UK)/NBC (USA), 3-2

Norwich City vs. Manchester United: 4:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (USA), 2-2

Live-streaming links: Sky Go, BT Sport App, NBC Sports App

Leaders to be Tested by Resurgent Spurs

After reaching last season's UEFA Champions League final, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino's stock was at an all-time high.

The north London side lost 2-0 to Liverpool in Madrid, but they proved themselves to be one of the best teams in the world after spending little on transfers over the previous 12 months.

However, Pochettino's men have struggled since the start of this term, and three Premier League defeats have hurt morale at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A much-needed 5-0 win over Red Star Belgrade in Tuesday's Champions League Group B match has brought relief to the Argentinian and his squad, though.

Spurs were clinical in Tuesday's game and should arrive at Anfield on Sunday with an improved mindset.

Inconsistency has crept into Liverpool's recent performances, but the presence of Jurgen Klopp's attackers has seen the goals continue to hit the back of the net.

Mohamed Salah scored on his return from injury on Wednesday against Genk in the Champions League, and Sadio Mane also struck in the 4-1 victory.

After the match, Klopp said his team can improve, and he believes Spurs are "refreshed" ahead of their trip to Merseyside, per BT Sport:

Spurs' jaded displays have been a shock this season, but their energised performance against Red Star will have been the tonic Pochettino craved.

Liverpool's defence are not as solid as last season, and opponents have shown there are goals to be had, with Klopp's team keeping only three clean sheets in their last 14 games in all competitions.

Harry Kane's performance will be key at Anfield, and with five goals in nine Premier League appearances this season, the England international might be the difference on Sunday.

Prediction: Liverpool win 3-2



City to Increase Pressure on the Reds

Two defeats in the Premier League have stung the champions at the start of the campaign, but Manchester City's form appears to have been restored.

A 3-2 loss at Norwich City and a 2-0 defeat at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers allowed Liverpool to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the table, but Pep Guardiola's side continue to look ruthless in attack.

The return to full fitness of Kevin De Bruyne has given City their creative heartbeat back, and the Belgium international appears to be at his productive best after last term's injury problems. The 28-year-old has two goals and nine assists in 10 league and European appearances.

Raheem Sterling's form continues to reach new levels. The England attacker has bagged two hat-tricks for City since the start of the season, and he's now one of the most consistent finishers in the Premier League.

Aston Villa's return to the top flight has seen the Midlands club win three of the their opening games in their quest for survival.

They have appeared strong on the road after a 3-1 win at Brighton and a 5-1 success at Norwich. Dean Smith's team are confident in their ability to score, and City's defensive injuries might open a door for them at the Etihad.

Aymeric Laporte is a long-term absentee and Oleksandr Zinchenko could also miss games with a knee injury. Guardiola's defence might have an unfamiliar look against Villa, and he will have to dig deep into his squad options to find solutions in order to stop Saturday's visitors.

Prediction: City win 4-2