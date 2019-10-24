Manchester United's Harry Maguire 'Relishing' Prospect of European Football

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire said he is eager to play European football ahead of the Red Devils' trip to Partizan Belgrade on Thursday.

The England international has only played once in Europe before, with Hull City in the the 2014-15 season, and could do so again if selected by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Thursday's UEFA Europa League tie.

Per Goal's Chris Burton, Maguire said:

"Playing in Europe is another challenge. It's something I'm looking forward to, something I'm relishing.

"I want to play in the biggest games with the biggest pressure and that's why I signed for a club like Man United, one of the biggest in the world. I'm looking forward to challenging myself under the lights in European football."

The 26-year-old became the most expensive defender in history in the summer when he moved from Leicester City for £80 million.

"I'm enjoying being part of such a big club," he added. "I'm going to be part of this club for the future—I signed a long-term contract here, so I knew I was coming in straight away and aiming to bridge the gap to the top two [in the Premier League]."

Ahead of the clash with Partizan, Maguire also said the team will follow UEFA's three-step protocol if there is any racist abuse from the crowd at the Partizan Stadium:

Maguire was an unused substitute in United's first two Europa League matches of the season, a 1-0 win over Astana and a 0-0 draw with AZ Alkmaar.

When he signed for United, he'll have likely had UEFA Champions League football in his mind rather than the Europa League.

His former club Leicester are in a better position to qualify for next year's tournament than the Red Devils. The Foxes are third in the Premier League after nine matches, while United are down in 14th, having won just two matches.

United can also qualify for the Champions League if they win the Europa League, as they did in 2017.

Despite their lowly domestic position, United have one of the better defensive records in the Premier League this season. They have conceded nine goals, the same as defending champions Manchester City.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette believes Maguire and fellow summer defensive addition Aaron Wan-Bissaka have strengthened the team:

Eleven teams have outscored United's 10 goals in the Premier League, though, while one goal in two Europa League matches is a poor return.

United are more solid at the back thanks to the two signings, but they'll need to improve going forward if they're to qualify for the Champions League via either route.