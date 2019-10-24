Jorg Heinrich: Jadon Sancho Should Stay at Dortmund Amid Premier League Rumours

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Jorg Heinrich is hoping Jadon Sancho opts to remain with Borussia Dortmund for a little longer amid links to Manchester United and Liverpool.

Per Goal's Kieran Francis, Heinrich acknowledged Sancho is likely to move on at some point, but he said that staying put is his best option for the time being:

"The club is ambitious to keep its players, but it also realises that Jadon might move on in the future.

"He is the biggest talent in the world right now, but it's important that he stays at Dortmund to continue his development, because here he can play in the Champions League."

Sancho joined from Manchester City in 2017 and has become a regular at Dortmund, with 18 goals and 30 assists to his name in 67 first-team appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

This season, the 19-year-old has returned four goals and seven assists in 12 outings.

"The game time he has received at Dortmund since moving from Man City has helped him to this stage," Heinrich added. "The squad has played to his strengths as a wide attacker."

The coach did note the winger's form is going over a "hurdle" as a result of the game time he has received at such a young age, though, as well as Sancho "getting more attention from the opposition."

Most recently, Sancho played in Dortmund's 2-0 defeat to Inter Milan on Wednesday, in which he made his 10th appearance in the UEFA Champions League:

Despite his age, he's an important player already for Dortmund:

After taking the opportunity to shine with BVB, he's also broken into the England senior team.

Sancho has earned 10 caps for the Three Lions since he made his debut in October last year—England have played 12 games in that time.

He'd likely remain a key player if he moved to United, whose right wing has been neglected for years. He'd be under a much more intense spotlight at Old Trafford, though, particularly as the club would be looking to him to help turn around several years of decline.

Liverpool would bring plenty of scrutiny, too, but rather than be a regular starter, he'd have to compete with the established front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah for game time.

A lucrative move away from Dortmund seems inevitable, but for his development, he's perhaps in the best place he could be.