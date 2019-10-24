Ernesto Valverde Says Barcelona's Lionel Messi Is Getting 'Even Better'

JOE KLAMAR/Getty Images

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde suggested Lionel Messi is still improving as a player after he set another record in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Messi opened the scoring for Barca in their 2-1 win over Slavia Prague, and in doing so, he became the first player to find the net in 15 consecutive Champions League campaigns.

Per Goal's Sacha Pisani, Valverde said: "He's the player who can decide any game. Every day we see him, he's even better. One more record for the incredible Leo. They are easy to say, it seems natural, but it is very difficult to achieve."

"He's had a tough start to the season because of injuries," Sergio Busquets added. "He's fundamental to the way we play and a lot goes through him. He's getting his rhythm back but it won't take him long because he's the best in the world."

Messi scored inside three minutes on Wednesday.

After intercepting a pass and feeding Arthur, his team-mate worked the ball back to him for a simple finish (U.S. and UK only, respectively):

Messi not only set a record in the process but also equalled another:

The Argentinian also extended his record for goals in the group stage of Europe's premier competition:

Jan Boril equalised five minutes into the second half when Lukas Masopust picked him out after a long ball upfield.

Barca were back in front seven minutes later. Messi picked out Luis Suarez with a free-kick, and the Uruguayan's shot from a narrow angle was deflected in by Peter Olayinka for an own goal.

Football statistician Dave O'Brien shared the numbers behind Messi's performance in the Czech Republic:

The forward missed five matches through injury earlier in the campaign, but he's starting to build some momentum now having completed 90 minutes on four consecutive occasions and found the net in each of the last three.

Barca haven't always been convincing this season, but the 32-year-old's return to consistent action is enormous for their prospects.