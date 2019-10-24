Week 8 NFL Picks: Prop Bets Advice, Vegas Odds, Spreads and Predictions

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

It's hard to believe, but we're already in Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season. The Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings will kick off the week's action on Thursday night in what could be a make-or-break game for both teams.

At 1-6, the Redskins may already be looking at a lost season, but there is still hope. Washington got its first win two weeks ago and put up a strong fight against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers in Week 7. A win on Thursday might just spark a season-saving run.

The 5-2 Vikings, meanwhile, need a win to keep pace with the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North. Green Bay has just one loss on its resume heading into Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, who may be without quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Here, we'll examine how those games might unfold, along with some prop bets for Thursday and the latest lines and over/unders from Caesars.

Week 8 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Washington Redskins at Minnesota Vikings (-16); O/U 42: Minnesota 31-18

Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills (-1.5); O/U 43.5: Philadelphia 24-23

L.A. Chargers at Chicago Bears (-3.5); O/U 40.5: Chicago 22-20

N.Y. Giants at Detroit Lions (-6.5); O/U 49.5: Detroit 24-29

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tennessee Titans (-2.5); O/U 45.5: Tennessee 27-20

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons (n/a): Seattle 30-21

Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts (-5.5); O/U 43: Indianapolis 25-22

Cincinnati Bengals at L.A. Rams (-13.5); O/U 48: Los Angeles 40-20

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints (-10.5); O/U 49: New Orleans 28-23

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars (-6); O/U 41: Jacksonville 26-18

Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49 (-5.5); O/U 42: San Francisco 20-18

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots (-13); O/U 46: New England 30-20

Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans (-7); O/U 51.5: Houston 23-22

Green Bay Packers (-4) at Kansas City; Chiefs O/U 48: Green Bay 28-22

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers (-14); O/U 43: Pittsburgh 27-20

Dalvin Cook Over/Under 87.5 Rushing Yards

First up we have an enticing prop best found at Oddschecker. It involves Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and an over/under of 87.5 rushing yards.

Given his production this season, this over/under feels a little low. The 24-year-old has been on an absolute tear this season, topping 100 yards in five of his seven games.

"Just watching him on tape, it's fun to watch, but you don't want to defend," Redskins interim head coach Bill Callahan said, per the Vikings' official website.

Washington has struggled to defend just about everyone on the ground this season, which bodes well for Cook. The Redskins have allowed an average of 134.4 rushing yards per game, sixth-most in the NFL.

The over looks like the smart pick here.

Case Keenum Over/Under 223.5 Passing Yards

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The over/under for Keenum is a little trickier. Oddschecker has an over/under of 223.5 yards listed, and that number is close to what teams have been producing against Minnesota

The Vikings have allowed an average of 237.9 passing yards per game.

While the over is a daunting pick here, it's probably the right one. The Vikings have the potential to jump out early, which would put Washington into full-on pass mode. Passing the ball may also be the only way the Redskins are able to move the ball with any consistency.

Minnesota has allowed an average of just 90 rushing yards per game and 3.8 yards per run play.

Stefon Diggs Over/Under 87.5 Receiving Yards

The final prop from Oddschecker that we'll examine is an over/under of 87.5 receiving yards for Vikings wideout Stefon Diggs. This one is also a bit awkward because a strong day from Cook could leave Minnesota leaning away from the pass.

Diggs could also spend most of the game matched up against standout cornerback Josh Norman. However, there are two injury factors that make the over the right choice here.

Norman, who missed Week 7 hasn't practiced this week and is listed as questionable. Vikings receiver Adam Thielen has already been ruled out:

This means that Diggs will be the primary focus of the passing attack, and Norman will likely be at less than 100 percent, if he plays at all.