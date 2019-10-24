World Series 2019: Prop Odds, Stat Projections for Astros vs. Nationals Game 3

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Anibal Sanchez will toe the rubber for the Washington Nationals in World Series Game 3 two weeks after his last appearance.

Washington's long layoff between the National League Championship Series and the Fall Classic afforded its hurlers to enter the best-of-seven series on full rest.

While Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg have received a good chunk of the postseason buzz, Sanchez deserves to be in that category as well for his two playoff outings.

To avoid a three-game deficit, Houston needs some of its top hitters to rebound from a three-run Game 2. If A.J. Hinch's team fails to match the Nationals' offensive production, the series could be over by Game 4.

World Series Game 3 Odds

Via Vegas Insider

Run Line: Houston (-1.5)

Money Line: Houston (-120; bet $120 to win $100); Washington (+100; bet $100 to win $100)

First 5 Innings Money Line: Houston (-131); Washington (+117)

Stat Projections

Anibal Sanchez: 7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 6 K

In his lone World Series start, Sanchez gave up two earned runs on eight hits to San Francisco as a member of the Detroit Tigers in 2012.

In two postseason starts for Washington, the 35-year-old conceded a run on five hits over 12.2 innings.

An extension of that form could move the Nationals one game away from clinching the World Series.

Sanchez closed the regular season with a pair of solid home outings, as he held Atlanta and Philadelphia to nine hits and two runs.

Although he fanned nine batters in NLDS Game 3 at Nationals Park, he will likely possess a low strikeout total. In six of his postseason starts, Sanchez has six strikeouts or less.

The majority of the balls in play should be fly balls, as Sanchez forced 22 of them compared to seven groundouts against the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals.

If he continues to be efficient, Washington's Game 3 starter should keep Houston's bats relatively quiet.

Alex Bregman: 2-of-4, HR, 2B

In Game 2, Alex Bregman mashed his second postseason home run.

At the time, the two-run shot to left field leveled the contest and appeared to hand Houston some valuable momentum.

If the Astros mount a comeback, the third baseman could be one of the offensive catalysts.

Bregman has a hit in four of Houston's five road games, but he needs to increase his run production.

If George Springer and Jose Altuve reach base, which they have throughout the playoffs, Bregman should have the chance to take advantage of one or two scoring opportunities.

In the 2017 World Series, the Astros' third baseman recorded a pair of multi-hit contests and he had a RBI in the first five games.

Regaining that consistency at the plate could allow Bregman to make an early impact and hand the Astros a fast start against an experienced postseason hurler.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.

