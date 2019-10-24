Astros vs. Nationals: Predicting Final Score for 2019 World Series Game 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals take an eight-game playoff winning streak into World Series Game 3 at Nationals Park.

In Games 1 and 2, the National League champion became the first side to hand back-to-back losses to Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander in 2019.

With Houston's aces out of the picture, the Nationals could jump out to a three-game lead and finish off the best-of-seven series as early as Saturday.

Zack Greinke will be tasked with pitching the Astros back into the championship picture. He will be opposed by Anibal Sanchez, who took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning in his last appearance.

Final Score Prediction

Washington 8, Houston 4

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

At this juncture, it is hard to pick against Washington.

The Nationals outscored the Astros 17-7 at Minute Maid Park, and they have a fresh Sanchez and Patrick Corbin ready to seal the ball club's first-ever championship.

Entering the Fall Classic, the matchup with Greinke appeared to be the most favorable for Dave Martinez's side.

The trade-deadline acquisition from Arizona has reached the fifth inning once in three playoff starts, and he let up 10 earned runs over 14 innings.

The 36-year-old only gave up one earned run in ALCS Game 4 at Yankee Stadium, but he was forced to exit in the fifth with 83 pitches.

If the home side is patient at the plate, it could send Greinke to the clubhouse early, and if that occurs, it could take advantage of Houston's bullpen again.

On Wednesday, Ryan Pressly, Josh James and Chris Devenski gave up eight runs in relief of Justin Verlander.

Even if A.J. Hinch calls on different relievers, it may not be enough to stop Washington's red-hot lineup.

All but one Nationals starter recorded a hit in Game 2, and the first four batters are currently on a tear.

Trea Turner, Adam Eaton, Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto have 12 of their team's 23 hits, with Eaton and Soto leading the group with four each.

The only bright spots in Houston's lineup have been a home run and RBI double from George Springer a two-run shot for Alex Bregman and Yulieski Gurriel's two-run double.

Other than that, the 2017 World Series champion has been unable to unlock Washington's pitching staff, which is something Sanchez could benefit from.

In his 10 postseason appearances, the 35-year-old has four scoreless outings, including NLCS Game 1.

In 2019, Sanchez conceded five hits and struck out 14 in 12.2 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis.

Houston could strike early for the third straight game, but if it can't match Washington's output, it may not score again until the latter frames.

If that is the case, Washington could pull away in the middle frames, leaving the Astros to play catch up against Tanner Rainey, Sean Doolittle and Daniel Hudson.

In seven innings, Nationals relievers have given up three runs, so there is a possibility for Houston to attempt a comeback, but we do not see it going all the way.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference and MLB.com

