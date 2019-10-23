Milan Skriniar Not Planning on Leaving Inter Milan Amid Transfer Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar has pledged his future to his current club in response to persistent exit rumours.

The Slovak spoke to Ruhrnachrichten.de (h/t Football Italia) and was asked about speculation linking him with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

He himself added Manchester City, Manchester United and Barcelona to the mix but has no plans on leaving the Italian fashion capital anytime soon:

"I'm very satisfied here, I feel very good. I have a very good relationship with the fans. I don't miss anything here and I play regularly. It's for that reason I took this step. I don't plan on leaving.

"A lot's been written on the internet about my future, so some of it comes as news to me too, but I don't let any of it get to me.

"Personally speaking, no offer has arrived but in the media there have been the names of clubs like Manchester City, Manchester United and Barcelona. As for Bayern or Dortmund, of course you always make reflections if an offers come from clubs like them, but it would depend more on my situation at Inter and the role and importance I feel here.

"If I was always on the bench, it would be difficult to say 'no.'"

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

The 24-year-old has been among Serie A's top defenders since his Sampdoria days and has only improved following his transfer to Inter in 2017.

An expert in one-on-one situations, he put his talents on full display against Barcelona's Lionel Messi, per Eurosport's Siavoush Fallahi:

Skriniar's strong form the last few years and continued growth has led to plenty of rumours. The speculation was loudest in January, when he took to Instagram to call the media "s--t" for their insistence on pushing the gossip, per Manchester Evening News' Richard Fay.

During the same window, he told Tuttosport (h/t Joe Wright of Goal) he wanted to sign a new contract with the Nerazzurri. The extension came in May, locking him up for an additional year, until 2023:

Skriniar seems determined to find success with Inter and is a leading part of their ambitious project. Things are looking up under manager Antonio Conte, and the squad is filled with intriguing talent, including Lautaro Martinez, Alessandro Bastoni, Nicolo Barella and Sebastiano Esposito.

There's more young talent in the pipeline, as their academy is rated as one of the best in Italy. Earlier this month, the under-19 team demolished Barcelona on their own turf:

They'll have to keep hold of their top players in order to achieve their ambitions, and Skriniar is crucial to their plans. It will likely take a monstrous offer to lure him away from the club, and even then, he may not be keen on leaving.