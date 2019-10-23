Champions League Results 2019: Updated Tables After Wednesday Group Stage Scores

JOE KLAMAR/Getty Images

The 2019-20 UEFA Champions League delivered again on Wednesday, with goals and drama across the eight matches. Barcelona, Liverpool, Chelsea, Napoli and Inter all took care of business, picking up key wins.

Liverpool cruised past Genk, while Barcelona were made to work against Slavia Prague. Napoli narrowly held off Salzburg, Inter beat Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea got the win over Ajax.

Here are Wednesday's full results and the updated standings:

Genk 1-4 Liverpool

Salzburg 2-3 Napoli

Inter 2-0 Dortmund

Slavia Prague 1-2 Barcelona

Leipzig 2-1 Zenit St. Petersburg

Benfica 2-1 Lyon

Ajax 0-1 Chelsea

Lille 1-1 Valencia

Group E (Team, Goal Difference, Points)

Napoli, 3, 7

Liverpool, 2, 6

Salzburg, 2, 9

Genk, -7, 1

Group F

Barcelona, 2, 7

Inter, 1, 4

Dortmund, 0, 4

Slavia Prague, -3, 1

Group G

Leipzig, 0, 6

Zenit, 1, 4

Lyon, 1, 4

Benfica, -2, 3

Group H

Chelsea, 1, 6

Ajax, 5, 6

Valencia, -2, 4

Lille, -4, 1

All teams have played three of six matches. For the complete standings, visit WhoScored.com.

Lionel Messi made history in Barcelona's narrow win in the Czech Republic, scoring in his 15th straight Champions League campaign:

His moment of quality was a rare highlight in the first half, and Jan Boril tied things up early in the second. Prague took the fight right to Barcelona and perhaps deserved to take something from this match, but an own-goal from Peter Olayinka decided the contest in the Catalans' favour.

Elsewhere in the group, Inter thoroughly outplayed Dortmund, with Lautaro Martinez and Antonio Candreva getting the goals.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain bagged a brace in Liverpool's easy win over an overmatched Genk side, and Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe was glad to see the former Arsenal man find success after all the injury trouble:

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane also got on the scoresheet for the defending champions.

The other match in their group was a thriller in which both Erling Braut Haaland and Dries Mertens scored twice, before Lorenzo Insigne gave Napoli the win. Mertens tied and then broke Diego Maradona's scoring record for the Partenopei, and now trails only Marek Hamsik for most all-time for the club.

The best goal of the night was scored in Germany, where Marcel Sabitzer produced this incredible moment of quality (for viewers in the U.S. and UK):

Michy Batshuayi came off the bench to score the winner for Chelsea, who beat Ajax in Amsterdam. Lille's late equaliser against Valencia means the Blues and Amsterdammers share the lead in the group.