Alex Morgan, Husband Servando Carrasco Expecting 1st Child in April 2020

United States women's national team superstar Alex Morgan and husband Servando Carrasco of the Los Angeles Galaxy announced Wednesday they are expecting their first child, a baby girl, in April 2020.

Morgan played a pivotal role in helping the USWNT win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup with six goals, which tied for the tournament lead. She's tied for fifth in the national team's history with 107 goals in 169 career caps.

The 30-year-old California native plays for the Orlando Pride in the National Women's Soccer League.

Carrasco, 31, joined the Galaxy in 2018 after previous stints with the Seattle Sounders, Houston Dynamo, Sporting Kansas City and Orlando City. The defensive midfielder has two goals in 161 MLS matches.

The couple married in December 2014 after meeting at the University of California, where they played for the women's and men's soccer teams.