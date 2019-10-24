NFL TV Schedule 2019: Week 8 Live Stream, TV Coverage Map and Game Times

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers will put their undefeated records on the line in Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season.

Both teams are slated to play in the late-afternoon window, with New England hosting the Cleveland Browns, and the 49ers welcoming the Carolina Panthers to Santa Clara.

Earlier in the day, the reeling Atlanta Falcons will face the Seattle Seahawks. Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, who previously served as Seattle's defensive coordinator, is in desperate need of a victory to quiet the criticism around his team.

Week 8 NFL Schedule

Thursday

Washington at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m. ET (Fox and NFL Network; Fox Sports Go)

Sunday

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Fox; Fox Sports Go)

Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET (Fox; Fox Sports Go)

Los Angeles Chargers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Fox; Fox Sports Go)

New York Giants at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Fox; Fox Sports Go)

Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET (CBS; CBS All Access)

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (CBS; CBS All Access)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams (in London), 1 p.m. ET (CBS; CBS All Access)

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET (CBS; CBS All Access)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET (Fox; Fox Sports Go)

Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox; Fox Sports Go)

Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS; CBS All Access)

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS; CBS All Access)

Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC; NBC Sports)

Monday

Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN; WatchESPN)

Dan Quinn Coaching for His Job?

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Since the dramatic win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2, the Falcons have dropped five straight games. That's never a positive thing, but there are sometimes legitimate reasons.

Atlanta, however, has hardly looked competitive in a few of those matchups. Most recently, the Los Angeles Rams traveled across the country and smoked the Falcons 37-10. That dismantling is the kind of result that leads to dismissals.

Quinn survived for at least another week.

Perhaps most fortunately for the coach, he has a high-profile ally in superstar receiver Julio Jones. After that loss, Zach Klein of WSB-TV reported Jones became emotional in a speech supporting Quinn and imploring his teammates to perform better.

Klein noted Falcons owner Arthur Blank was present in the locker room during Jones' comments. Blank said "I still support" Quinn, according to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic.

Granted, between Jones' support and Matt Ryan's ankle injury, the timing for a coaching change would've been poor. Plus, the Falcons are idle next weekend. Should a move be coming, that's probably a more ideal moment for a switch.

But there's no question Quinn has a short leash, and another blowout loss could signal the end of his tenure.

Unreal Stats for Patriots Elite Defense

If you've followed the NFL even remotely closely over the last two decades, you should be familiar with Tom Brady. The six-time Super Bowl champion is having another superb year, averaging 284.6 yards while totaling 14 touchdowns so far.

But even the GOAT can benefit from a potentially historic defense.

New England's stats are ridiculous.

Heading into Week 8, the Patriots rank first in several key categories. Those include points allowed per game (6.9), yards (223.1) and third-down rate (14.3). They've also grabbed 18 interceptions and allowed one passing score, which is just obscene.

Nothing better encapsulates their dominance than this, though: New England has three defensive touchdowns and a safety, so the unit has directly contributed 20 points. The defense has allowed only three touchdowns all year.

The Patriots defense is outscoring opposing offenses.

Sure, that doesn't count special teams. Yet if you add a couple of blocked punts for touchdowns and factor in the ensuing extra points, New England has nearly scored as many non-offensive points (37) than all seven opponents combined (48).

That's a long way of saying Baker Mayfield―who leads the NFL with 11 interceptions―might have a rough outing.

