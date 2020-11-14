    John Ross Ruled out for Bengals vs. Steelers with Foot Injury

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross (11) runs in the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. The Browns won 35-30. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross III will miss Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a foot injury.

    After previously reporting the injury occurred while Ross was attempting to convert to cornerback, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network clarified the injury was suffered while the wideout was running routes in practice:

    Garafolo initially reported Ross agreed to try his hand at corner because both Darius Phillips and LeShaun Sims will miss Sunday's game because of injury, while practice squad cornerbacks Winston Rose and Brian Allen are out as well after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    Ross has struggled to reach expectations since the Bengals selected him in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. He recorded just 21 catches across his first two seasons, and his numbers didn't take a significant jump during the 2019 campaign despite the absence of top target A.J. Green.

    He finished with 28 receptions for 506 yards and three scores.

    The 25-year-old University of Washington product's development has been slowed by health setbacks. He suffered knee and shoulder injuries that limited him to three appearances as a rookie and then missed three games during his second season and eight games last season.

    Ross has been a healthy scratch for much of this season, appearing in just three games and making two catches for 17 yards.

    Ross' absence won't have much of an impact on the Bengals receiving corps since Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Green remain the top three wideouts on the depth chart, with Auden Tate also pitching in.

