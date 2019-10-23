World Series 2019: Nationals vs. Astros Game 2, Odds, Prop Bets, Predictions

Tim Warner/Getty Images

For the second straight World Series game, Washington is a major underdog.

In Game 1, the Nationals beat Gerrit Cole to earn bettors a big cash out on the money line. The same could be said for backers of the over, as nine runs were scored.

Washington could replicate that performance versus Justin Verlander in Game 2, but the Astros have only lost back-to-back starts from their aces twice in 2019.

Wednesday's over/under is elevated one run from Tuesday's total, but other than that, Houston remains the odds-on favorite to take the contest at Minute Maid Park.

World Series Game 2 Odds

Via Caesars



Money Line: Houston (-180; bet $100 to win $180); Washington (+160; bet $100 to win $160)

Over/Under: 7.5

Run Line: Houston (-1.5)

The over could be the trendy selection for Game 2 since both teams proved they could hit the top-class hurlers.

Washington took all five of its runs off Gerrit Cole, while Houston earned two off Max Scherzer and two more off the Nationals bullpen.

Houston's success against Tanner Rainey and Daniel Hudson could be the key to the over hitting Wednesday.

Stephen Strasburg conceded four earned runs in his quartet of playoff appearances, and he has fanned 33 batters.

Additionally, the right-handed hurler has a 1.10 postseason ERA, so Houston's key could be to work long at-bats and force Dave Martinez to call on his relievers by the sixth inning.

Washington's scoring could once again come off the Astros starter, as Justin Verlander allowed 10 earned runs in his last three outings.

But since 2017, the 36-year-old gave up more than three earned runs once in seven postseason games at Minute Maid Park.

If that side of Verlander shows up, Houston and the under may be the plays given the limited success batters have had versus Strasburg.

Regardless of how the game plays out, the run line seems like the worst of the three bets since Game 1 was decided by one run.

Props

First 5 Innings Money Line: Houston (-170); Washington (+150)

First 5 Innings Over/Under: 4

First 5 Innings Run Line: Houston (-0.5)

Seven of the nine runners to cross home plate in Game 1 did so in the first five innings.

After five frames, Washington held a 5-2 advantage before Houston pulled back runs in the seventh and eighth.

The visitors could follow the New York Yankees' blueprint from ALCS Game 5, when they scored four times versus Verlander in the opening stanza. Although they did not score after that, the Yankees won and forced an additional game.

If Washington provides Strasburg with that type of lead, the 31-year-old has the potential to silence the Astros.

The same could be said about Verlander if Houston puts up a few early runs, like it did for Cole in Game 1.

Based off Tuesday, the first-five-inning over is the best play of the three props, and because Washington carries so much value at +150, it is worth looking at the early money line as well.

Final Score Prediction

Houston 5, Washington 3

Verlander and Strasburg should be the stars of Game 2.

Six or seven innings of low-scoring baseball could be in the cards before both hurlers turn the game over to their teammates.

With limited opportunities likely on both sides, the contest could come down to which bullpen performs better.

If the starters exit in a close affair, Houston has the advantage because it already scored on two of Washington's best relievers.

Will Harris and Joe Smith both pitched scoreless innings, and if they do the same in Game 2, they should set Roberto Osuna up for the save.

