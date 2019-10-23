Eagles' Fletcher Cox Used Shotgun to Stop Attempted Burglary by Corbyn Nyemah

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox used a shotgun to prevent a man from breaking into his home last week, according to court records.

Per 6 ABC Action News in Philadelphia, Corbyn Nyemah attempted to forcibly enter Cox's Mullica Hill, New Jersey, home while looking for his ex-girlfriend. Nyemah was holding a bat and throwing rocks through the front door, which prompted Cox to arm himself with a shotgun and call police.

Nyemah fled the scene in his vehicle, but he was arrested late last week and then released on bond.

Following Nyemah's release, he told 6 ABC Action News that "much" of what was written in the criminal complaint was true. He also said he was looking for his ex-girlfriend at the time because he believed they were "rekindling their romance."

Nyemah's ex-girlfriend was reportedly granted a temporary restraining order against Nyemah, who is expected to appear in court later this month.

The 28-year-old Cox is in his eighth NFL season, all of which have been spent with the Eagles. Like the 3-4 Eagles as a whole, Cox is off to something of a slow start, with just 17 tackles and one sack through seven games.

Cox—a four-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro—set a career high last season with 10.5 sacks as he helped lead the Eagles to a wild-card berth.

All told, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft has 45.5 career sacks, which is seventh on the franchise's all-time list and first among those who primarily played defensive tackle.