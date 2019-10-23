Eagles' Fletcher Cox Used Shotgun to Stop Attempted Burglary by Corbyn Nyemah

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) walks off the field during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox used a shotgun to prevent a man from breaking into his home last week, according to court records.

Per 6 ABC Action News in Philadelphia, Corbyn Nyemah attempted to forcibly enter Cox's Mullica Hill, New Jersey, home while looking for his ex-girlfriend. Nyemah was holding a bat and throwing rocks through the front door, which prompted Cox to arm himself with a shotgun and call police.

Nyemah fled the scene in his vehicle, but he was arrested late last week and then released on bond.

Following Nyemah's release, he told 6 ABC Action News that "much" of what was written in the criminal complaint was true. He also said he was looking for his ex-girlfriend at the time because he believed they were "rekindling their romance."

Nyemah's ex-girlfriend was reportedly granted a temporary restraining order against Nyemah, who is expected to appear in court later this month.

The 28-year-old Cox is in his eighth NFL season, all of which have been spent with the Eagles. Like the 3-4 Eagles as a whole, Cox is off to something of a slow start, with just 17 tackles and one sack through seven games.

Cox—a four-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro—set a career high last season with 10.5 sacks as he helped lead the Eagles to a wild-card berth.

All told, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft has 45.5 career sacks, which is seventh on the franchise's all-time list and first among those who primarily played defensive tackle.

