World Series 2019: Nationals vs. Astros Game 2 Pitching Preview, Predictions

For the first time since July, the Houston Astros have to rebound from losing one of Gerrit Cole's starts. Fortunately, they can call on Justin Verlander in World Series Game 2 to level the best-of-seven series.

Washington is sending Stephen Strasburg to the mound to try to win back-to-back road contests for a second straight series.

The former No. 1 overall pick conceded fewer earned runs than Verlander over four playoff appearances.

Verlander has much more experience, as he is set for his sixth Fall Classic outing, while Strasburg is making his first.

Game 2 Pitching Preview

Washington: Stephen Strasburg (18-6 regular season; 3-0 postseason)

Houston: Justin Verlander (21-6 regular season; 1-2 postseason)

Verlander allowed four earned runs in two of his last three trips to the mound.

In ALDS Game 4, Tampa Bay scored three times in the first inning with the right-handed hurler on short rest.

The New York Yankees followed a similar strategy by posting four in the opening frame before the 36-year-old settled into a rhythm.

In between those outings, Verlander gave up two runs in 6.2 innings in ALCS Game 2 at Minute Maid Park.

Verlander has not been perfect in the World Series, either, as he has conceded 17 earned runs in a quintet of appearances. When Houston captured the 2017 title, the eight-time All-Star let five opponents score during 12 innings of work.

If he minimizes Washington's rallies, he should hold it to one or two runs. After all, he did finish his last performance with six scoreless innings at Yankee Stadium.

All four of the runs allowed by Strasburg in the postseason came on the road versus the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

At home, the 31-year-old gave up an unearned run in two starts, so Houston should be lucky it is facing him in Texas.

In his second start versus the NL West champion, Strasburg was tagged for three runs in the first and second innings.

If Houston can hop on him early, it could create a big enough lead for Verlander to work with and shut down the Nationals.

On Tuesday, the Astros were patient at the dish and forced Max Scherzer off the hill in five innings with 112 pitches.

If A.J. Hinch's team employs the same approach, it could chase Strasburg by the fifth or sixth, which allows it to take advantage of the Nationals bullpen.

Even though their comeback attempt failed, the Astros took runs off Tanner Rainey and Daniel Hudson, who will likely be used in late-inning situations throughout the series.

Conversely, Houston's pair of Will Harris and Joe Smith gave up one hit to seven batters in relief of Cole.

If Verlander finds a way to silence Washington's first four batters, especially Juan Soto, he should be in a good position to hand the ball over to Harris, Smith and Roberto Osuna to finish off the game.

Strasburg could match his counterpart's production, but Washington's bullpen showed some cracks in Game 1 that could be broken open Wednesday.

Prediction: Houston 4, Washington 2

