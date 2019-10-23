Report: Borussia Dortmund 'In Regular Contact' with Manager Target Jose Mourinho

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly in regular contact with former Manchester United and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho has been out of management since he was sacked by United in December 2018, but he is said to be learning German ahead of a possible new venture in the Bundesliga.

That's according to Bild (h/t MailOnline's Tom Farmery), who reported the 56-year-old is the top choice to succeed Lucien Favre at Dortmund, who are fourth in the Bundesliga—one point back on joint-leaders Borussia Monchengladbach and Wolfsburg.

The Black and Yellows have drawn three of their last four league fixtures, and sportswriter Manuel Veth recently spoke of tension between manager and chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke:

Mourinho has faced Dortmund four times in his managerial career (all in the UEFA Champions League while at Real Madrid), losing two and winning one.

This season is the first Mourinho has started without a club since the beginning of his managerial career, instead taking up a role as a pundit with Sky Sports:

The tactician's reported annual wage at Manchester United of £24 million is likely to impact his chances of becoming a manager in Germany, where finances are a more sensitive topic for the part-supporter-owned clubs.

Bayern Munich have already lost once this season, and some Dortmund fans may be disappointed should Favre fail to capitalise upon the uncertainty that's grown at the Allianz Arena under Niko Kovac.

Die Roten no longer look like the unbeatable domestic force they have done in recent years with managers like Jupp Heynckes, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola.

Watzke also revealed Dortmund tried to bring back a managerial heavyweight in Jurgen Klopp last year but were unsuccessful, per the Mirror's Alex Richards:

Mourinho's last two jobs at United and Chelsea (his second stint) have each ended sourly, with speculation of player unrest and big personalities clashing apparent towards the end of both spells.

Germany is one of the few major European leagues in which Mourinho is yet to try his hand, though there are obstacles blocking the path before he can tick that box with Dortmund.