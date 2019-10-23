Juventus in Mario Mandzukic Future Talks Amid Manchester United Transfer Rumours

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Juventus director of sport Fabio Paratici has said the club are open to selling striker Mario Mandzukic amid ongoing links with Manchester United after he failed to leave Turin in the summer.

Mandzukic, 33, was strongly associated with a move to Old Trafford during the last transfer window. He remained at the club but could still be sold in January after becoming an outcast under Maurizio Sarri.

Paratici spoke to Sky Sports Italia (h/t Football Italia) and said: "We are talking to Mandzukic to find the best possible solution. We remain open to any solution, so staying here or going elsewhere. We are discussing it to find the best solution for both parties."

The Red Devils agreed to send forwards Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan during the summer window—permanently and on loan, respectively. Swansea City winger Daniel James, 21, was their only offensive signing to replenish the ranks.

A hamstring injury has kept Anthony Martial sidelined for most of this season and left Marcus Rashford as the club's only senior striker. Mason Greenwood, 18, has one goal in two UEFA Europa League starts but remains on the fringes.

Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Graeme Souness debated Rashford's role at Old Trafford and the pressures of leading a United line at 21 following his goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw at home to league leaders Liverpool:

Sarri is yet to play Mandzukic this season, and the Bianconeri manager said on Friday it was agreed the player will not train with the first-team squad.

He told reporters: "Mandzukic is not training with us, in agreement with the club. If the agreement changes, I am open to everything."

Goal reported how much United are hoping to pay for the player earlier in October, though Juve are likely to drive a hard bargain if he joins a club with such major resources:

The Croatian—whose Juventus deal expires in June 2021—was in talks with Qatari club Al Rayyan as recently as September, but the parties couldn't come to an agreement, per Goal.



It wasn't long ago Mandzukic was impressing alongside former United star Cristiano Ronaldo and helping the Bianconeri clinch an eighth consecutive Serie A title last season (his fourth):

The 6'3" attacker won the UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2013 and has proved to be a versatile performer in Turin, featuring on the flanks as well as in his more frequent central slot.