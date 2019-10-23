Pep Guardiola: Phil Foden Must Learn from Red Card, but 'Not Going to Get Fined'

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called on Phil Foden to learn from experience after he picked up his first senior red card in the 5-1 win over Atalanta on Tuesday, adding the player is "not going to get fined."

The Citizens cemented their spot atop UEFA Champions League Group C after Raheem Sterling scored his second hat-trick of the season and Sergio Aguero netted a brace in an emphatic comeback win.

Foden, 19, made his second start of the season and was sent off in the 82nd minute following two cautions in quick succession, but Guardiola told reporters punishment was the last thing on his mind:

"He will learn. He will know after one yellow card he has to be a little bit more careful for the second.

"People say he has to play more minutes and I want to let him. But there are things he is still far away from compared to David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne. He has to learn these situations, with a yellow card, be careful. The word 'experience' - it means that.

"He is not going to get fined. I only fine players for stupid things, not for cards that are part of the game. Maybe I have to pay him for how well he played!"

Foden was shown his first yellow for an innocuous-looking challenge in the 76th minute—which appeared to enrage Guardiola—and was sent off soon after for pulling an opponent's shirt, via BT Sport (UK only):

The England under-21 international had a positive impact aside from those incidents, evidenced by his manager's remark that he might deserve remuneration despite his dismissal.

Statman Dave joked a rare start under Guardiola might have been the root cause of his red at the Etihad Stadium:

Ruslan Malinovskiy scored from the penalty spot 28 minutes into the match after makeshift centre-back Fernandinho committed a foul, but City rallied to blow away the Italian opposition.

Broadcaster Bill Rice appeared to agree with Guardiola's assessment that Foden's inexperience—like that displayed on Tuesday—proves why he doesn't get more minutes at the moment:

The teenager has scored once in six appearances across all competitions this season, but only 10 of his 183 minutes this term have come in the Premier League.

Many supporters have advocated for the youngster to receive a more prominent place in Guardiola's plans. He could return to the lineup for Saturday's home league fixture against Aston Villa; his Champions League suspension applies only to European fixtures.

City face Atalanta again at the San Siro in Milan on November 6, when Foden will watch from the sidelines as Guardiola's men have an opportunity to secure first place in Group C.