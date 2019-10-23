NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Robby Anderson, Nate Solder and More

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The NFL trade deadline isn't until Tuesday, but teams don't want to procrastinate too much this season.

According to their official Twitter account, the New England Patriots acquired the Atlanta Falcons' Mohamed Sanu, while the San Francisco 49ers traded for the Denver Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders, per Mike Klis of 9News.

Just like that, two of the NFL's more talented receivers are on the league's only undefeated teams. And the rest of the league seems dissatisfied with sitting back.

The New York Jets' Robby Anderson, New York Giants' Nate Solder and Atlanta Falcons' Vic Beasley are all reportedly in trade discussions. Here's how those moves could shake out.

Robby Anderson

For seasons now, the Jets have been reluctant to move Robby Anderson, and it's obvious why. The 6'3" speedster regularly blows the top off of defenses and that fits Sam Darnold's passion for slinging the rock deep.

In his last 10 games with the quarterback, Anderson has averaged 8.3 targets per game. The Jets offense hasn't felt intricately designed this season, but the 26-year-old's skill set has always complemented Darnold's perfectly.

The results haven't consistently been there, but the wide receiver seems like a quality pairing for the 22-year-old's development.

If the Jets lose faith that Anderson will deserve the money he may be offered as an unrestricted free agent this offseason, then another team may be able to pry him and give us the third big wide receiver move of the month, as suggested by Bleacher Report's Connor Rogers:

Anderson would give teams such as the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Oakland Raiders and Indianapolis Colts the space to fully open their offenses up.

It would be silly to trade the only player your franchise quarterback has chemistry with, but sillier things have happened and a package of picks could put a sparkle in the eyes of most general managers.

Nate Solder

Trent Williams is reluctant to play for the Washington Redskins, but Dan Snyder's organization has stubbornly held on to their star left tackle. That has stymied the hopes of a Cleveland Browns offense that needs help along the offensive line if it is to reach its potential.

With that context in mind, Jason La Canfora reported Solder is a likely target:

At 31 years old, he is a talented lineman, but his abilities may be better served on a team with playoff aspirations that are nearer those of New York and Daniel Jones.

As mentioned by La Canfora, the Giants and Browns have made deals with each other in the past so conversation should be easy to reignite. Solder could help lay the foundation that Cleveland's offense is sorely lacking while a package of picks could suit New York's timeline.

Vic Beasley

As reported by Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, the Falcons are trying to move defensive end Beasley. Atlanta's coach Dan Quinn is on the hot seat, and his 1-6 team seems poised for a disappointing, rebuilding season, and they've already moved on from Mohamed Sanu for draft capital.

Unfortunately, Beasley's stock has never been lower. Since the end of his 15.5-sack sophomore season in 2016, he has just 11.5 sacks in 37 games. Despite his drop-off in production, Beasley's fifth-year contract option was picked up for this season, but he has just 1.5 quarterback takedowns on the year. He was terrible last season, was extended for this year and has still not returned to form at all.

Quinn is known as a defensive head coach, but he hasn't brought any juice out of Beasley for quite some time, so it's unlikely that teams will part with even middle-round picks for the edge-rusher.

At 27 years old, it is possible that some team struggling to get pressure, like the Oakland Raiders, could give up a late pick to bring Beasley in and see what happened to his talent for themselves.