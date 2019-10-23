NFL Power Rankings 2019: AFC, NFC Records, Division Standings and Week 8 Outlook

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers are the only two undefeated teams in the NFL this season, and both got even better on Tuesday.

The Patriots acquired wide receiver Mohamed Sanu in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, while the 49ers added wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders in a deal with the Denver Broncos.

The moves should help both teams offensively, as the veteran receivers will provide an added weapon for New England and San Francisco to utilize.

Both teams are favored to remain unbeaten this week, when the Patriots host the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers travel to San Francisco.

Heading into Week 8 of the NFL season, here's a look at the current standings and power rankings, along with more on this week's games.

Week 8 NFL Standings

AFC East

New England (7-0)

Buffalo (5-1)

N.Y. Jets (1-5)

Miami (0-6)

AFC North

Baltimore (5-2)

Cleveland (2-4)

Pittsburgh (2-4)

Cincinnati (0-7)

AFC South

Indianapolis (4-2)

Houston (4-3)

Jacksonville (3-4)

Tennessee (3-4)

AFC West

Kansas City (5-2)

Oakland (3-3)

Denver (2-5)

L.A. Chargers (2-5)

NFC East

Dallas (4-3)

Philadelphia (3-4)

N.Y. Giants (2-5)

Washington (1-6)

NFC North

Green Bay (6-1)

Minnesota (5-2)

Chicago (3-3)

Detroit (2-3-1)

NFC South

New Orleans (6-1)

Carolina (4-2)

Tampa Bay (2-4)

Atlanta (1-6)

NFC West

San Francisco (6-0)

Seattle (5-2)

L.A. Rams (4-3)

Arizona (3-3-1)

Week 8 NFL Power Rankings

1. New England Patriots (7-0)

2. New Orleans Saints (6-1)

3. Green Bay Packers (6-1)

4. San Francisco 49ers (6-0)

5. Baltimore Ravens (5-2)

6. Kansas City Chiefs (5-2)

7. Buffalo Bills (5-1)

8. Seattle Seahawks (5-2)

9. Minnesota Vikings (5-2)

10. Carolina Panthers (4-2)

11. Dallas Cowboys (4-3)

12. Indianapolis Colts (4-2)

13. Los Angeles Rams (4-3)

14. Houston Texans (4-3)

15. Chicago Bears (3-3)

16. Philadelphia Eagles (3-4)

17. Arizona Cardinals (3-3-1)

18. Detroit Lions (2-3-1)

19. Oakland Raiders (3-3)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-4)

21. Tennessee Titans (3-4)

22. Cleveland Browns (2-4)

23. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4)

24. Denver Broncos (2-5)

25. Los Angeles Chargers (2-5)

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-4)

27. New York Giants (2-5)

28. New York Jets (1-5)

29. Atlanta Falcons (1-6)

30. Washington Redskins (1-6)

31. Cincinnati Bengals (0-7)

32. Miami Dolphins (0-6)

Week 8 Outlook

Many of the NFL's top teams will be playing lesser opponents this week, but there's always a chance for an upset.

Of the two undefeated teams, it's a greater possibility the 49ers lose than the Patriots. New England is hosting Cleveland, which is 2-4 and has fallen short of expectations with its early-season struggles.

San Francisco is hosting Carolina, which has won four straight games since Kyle Allen took over at quarterback for the injured Cam Newton. Those wins have come after the Panthers lost their first two games of the season with Newton at the helm.

It's more likely the 49ers improve to 7-0, though, as their defense is sure to give Allen a tough time. But the game could come down to how well they limit Carolina's star running back, Christian McCaffrey.

One of the best games of the week features the 6-1 Packers traveling to take on the 5-2 Chiefs on Sunday night. However, this matchup would have been more exciting if Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes hadn't suffered a knee injury last week.

With Mahomes likely out, veteran Matt Moore will start at quarterback for the Chiefs. On the other side, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off a huge showing for the Raiders this past Sunday, when he passed for 429 yards and five touchdowns while also adding a rushing score.

Rodgers has been terrific during Green Bay's strong start, passing for 2,019 yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions through seven games.

The Saints also have only one loss, and they'll be hosting the Cardinals, who have won three straight games to improve to 3-3-1.

While Arizona has been playing better of late, its three victories came against the Bengals, Falcons and Giants, a trio of teams that has a combined record of 3-18. So, the Cardinals are not going to be on the same level as the Saints, who are 6-1 and beat the Bears on the road this past Sunday without quarterback Drew Brees and running back Alvin Kamara.

Brees has been out since Week 2 due to a right thumb injury, but he's getting closer to a return and could be ready to play Sunday. If not, New Orleans will continue to rely on Teddy Bridgewater, who is 5-0 as the Saints' starter this season.

Overall, Week 8 isn't set up for many surprises, but anything can happen on Sunday.