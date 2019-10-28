2020 NFL Mock Draft: Post-Week 8 1st-Round Predictions for All Prospects

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Midway through the NFL season, a clear divide is beginning to emerge between those contending this season and those already looking ahead to try to get better for next season and beyond.

The winless Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins headline the latter group. For the first time since 2019, quarterbacks figure to populate the first few picks given veteran Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is aging while only under contract through 2020 and Miami is playing tag between journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick and second-year QB Josh Rosen.

Fire up the prediction machine, fueled by some combination of hype, hope and desperation.

Below is an early look at how the first round of the 2020 NFL draft could shake out.

2020 Round 1 Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals (0-8): Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Miami Dolphins (0-6): Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

3. Washington Redskins (1-7): Andrew Thomas, LT, Georgia

4. Atlanta Falcons (1-7): Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

5. New York Jets (1-6): Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

6. New York Giants (2-6): Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama



7. Denver Broncos (2-6): CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

8. Cleveland Browns (2-5): Trey Adams, OL, Washington

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-5): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

10. Miami Dolphins (from 2-4 Pittsburgh): Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

11. Los Angeles Chargers (2-5): Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

12. Oakland Raiders (3-3): Isaiah Simmons, LB/S, Clemson

13. Oakland Raiders (from 3-4 Chicago Bears): Grant Delpit, S, LSU

14. Arizona Cardinals (3-4-1): Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

15. Philadelphia Eagles (4-4): Bryce Hall, S, Virginia

16. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-4): Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

17. Tennessee Titans (4-4): Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

18. Detroit Lions (3-3-1): Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

19. Carolina Panthers (4-3): C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from 5-3 Los Angeles Rams): Xavier McKinney, CB, Alabama

21. Dallas Cowboys (4-3): Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

22. Miami Dolphins (from 5-3 Houston Texans): A.J. Epenesa, OL, Iowa



23. Kansas City Chiefs (5-2): Jonathan Taylor, RB, Stanford

24. Minnesota Vikings (6-2): Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

25. Buffalo Bills (5-2): Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

26. Indianapolis Colts (5-2): Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

27. Seattle Seahawks (6-2): Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

28. Green Bay Packers (7-1): Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State



29. Baltimore Ravens (5-2): Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

30. New Orleans Saints (7-1): Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

31. San Francisco 49ers (7-0): Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

32. New England Patriots (8-0): Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Burrow has been one of the most pleasant surprises in the 2019 college football season. The second-year LSU starter has catapulted into becoming the Heisman Trophy favorite while the Cincinnati Bengals have simultaneously hit a new low.

The Andy Dalton era is over. In fact, it has been over for quite some time but has just become overwhelmingly blatant as this season wears on. The Bengals fired head coach Marvin Lewis, who had served in the role since 2003, following last season. Zac Taylor was hired and came to town highly regarded after bringing out the best in Jared Goff as the Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach in 2018.

However, the rebuild can't truly begin until the Bengals give Taylor a promising young quarterback to work with and Burrow fits. His style of play is similar to Goff's in that he is primarily a traditional pocket quarterback but can be mobile when he needs to.

The 22-year-old's calling card this season has been his efficiency with 30 touchdowns opposite just four interceptions on 78.8 percent completion (205-of-260), making him the most accurate passer in college football history:

The obvious question here: Why wouldn't the Bengals, should they land the No. 1 overall pick, snag Tua Tagovailoa. More on that below.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

The only thing that could hinder Tagovailoa's draft stock is injury concerns.

He underwent surgery on Oct. 20 after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Alabama's 35-13 win over Tennessee the previous day. Head coach Nick Saban told reporters there was "no real timeline for his return" to action.

Prior to the injury, Tagovailoa was keeping pace with Burrow in the Heisman Trophy race with 2,166 yards, 27 touchdowns and two picks on 74.7 percent completion (145-of-194). The latest ankle ailment will likely be evaluated by NFL teams in context with his high-ankle sprain suffered last December and sprained knee throughout last season.

Whoever ends up atop the 2020 NFL draft won't let the 21-year-old slide too far, if at all. Right now, though, Burrow has the slight edge.

The Miami Dolphins would benefit from either prospect's services as they have made it clear that a rebuild is in the works, with many assuming Miami to be "tanking for Tua" this season. The Dolphins have not had a true franchise QB since Dan Marino retired in 2000.

Andrew Thomas, LT, Georgia

Trent Williams, it seems, is not walking through that door any time soon.

The 31-year-old Pro Bowl left tackle has kept away from Washington since the team's first day of minicamp on June 4. CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported the following day he had "told teammates he has demanded a trade or his release from the club due to their handling of his recent medical situation. Has vowed not to play for them."

In April, Williams had scalp surgery to remove a growth and did not agree with how the team's medical staff handled the situation.

With the NFL trade deadline on Oct. 29, there is still a chance Washington could deal him. If not, he's under contract through the 2020 season. Regardless, the Oklahoma product is of no use to the team so long as he remains away from the field.

As a result, Andrew Thomas figures to be his best replacement.

"You ask the prospect-making machine to create an offensive tackle and they come out looking like Thomas," The Draft Network's Joe Marino wrote. CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso went so far as to project the 20-year-old as the No. 1 overall pick on Sept. 23.

Washington has plenty of needs—the same can be said for every team that ends up this high in the draft—but Williams has created a gaping hole in an important position.