Report: Lions' Quandre Diggs, More Traded to Seahawks for 5th-Round Pick

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIOctober 22, 2019

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 15: Quandre Diggs #28 of the Detroit Lions in game action in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Ford Field on September 15, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Quandre Diggs will be trading in one shade of blue for another as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Detroit Lions are sending the 26-year-old cornerback and a 2021 seventh-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a 2020 fifth-rounder. 

Fellow Lions cornerback Darius Slay did not take the news well (warning: NSFW language):

Diggs was drafted in the sixth round by Detroit in 2015 and has started in 40 games while appearing in 65 for the Lions since then.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

