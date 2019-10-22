Report: Lions' Quandre Diggs, More Traded to Seahawks for 5th-Round Pick

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Quandre Diggs will be trading in one shade of blue for another as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Detroit Lions are sending the 26-year-old cornerback and a 2021 seventh-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a 2020 fifth-rounder.

Fellow Lions cornerback Darius Slay did not take the news well (warning: NSFW language):

Diggs was drafted in the sixth round by Detroit in 2015 and has started in 40 games while appearing in 65 for the Lions since then.

