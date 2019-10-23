World Series 2019: Nationals vs. Astros Game 2 TV Schedule, Prediction

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Houston Astros took an early lead, but the Washington Nationals recovered to earn a 5-4 victory in Game 1 of the 2019 World Series.

Yuli Gurriel laced a two-run double off Max Scherzer in the first inning, sending the hometown crowd into a frenzy. However, the Nationals scored five straight runs before preventing just enough damage amid the Astros' late-inning scoring opportunities.

While the series remains in Houston for Game 2, the Nationals will be a confident bunch Wednesday night.

World Series Game 2

When: Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 8:07 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Preview and Prediction

Scherzer bested Gerrit Cole in the opening round, but Game 2 features another heavyweight fight on the mound.

B/R's Scott Miller noted Nationals manager Davey Martinez said Stephen Strasburg will start Wednesday's game. Houston is going with Justin Verlander, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

During the postseason, Strasburg has tossed 22 innings and surrendered only four earned runs. He's struck out 33 batters and issued a single walk, posting a 3-0 record and dominant 1.64 ERA while Washington is 4-0 in his appearances.

Verlander hasn't been anywhere near as effective.

Since throwing seven shutout innings in Game 1 of the ALDS, he's allowed 10 runs on 17 hits and five walks in the last 17.1 innings. That's a dramatic drop in performance after he finished the regular season 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA and .803 WHIP.

Don't mistake that for us discounting the 36-year-old, who is poised to make his 30th career playoff start. But if the Nats can rough up Cole for five runs, Verlander had better be on his game.

Nationals star Juan Soto played the pivotal role in Game 1, launching a solo homer and ripping a two-run double.

Verlander must be able to quiet Soto's production, especially since Houston has struggled with runners in scoring position lately. The lineup went 3-of-12 in such situations Tuesday.

The Astros can provide Verlander with a couple of early runs, though; Strasburg's 4.36 first-inning ERA was his worst in any frame. From there, it's a matter of Verlander avoiding a repeat of Cole's mistakes and not allowing the Nats back in.

Washington's feisty lineup will keep it close, but Houston should even the series at one victory apiece.

Prediction: Astros 5, Nationals 3

